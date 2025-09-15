Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular herb: 'Unlimited'

Since basil will never be greener — nor tastier — on the other side than when grown with your own hands, a TikToker took to the platform to share a trick for growing as much as you want.

The scoop

"Here's how you can grow unlimited basil," TikToker Planted in the Garden (@plantedinthegarden) shares in a video detailing a few steps that anyone can easily follow.

#Herbgarden #urbangardening #growyourown #sustainableliving #gardenhacks #planttips #homegrown #gardeningtips #zerowaste #fypシ゚ ♬ original sound - Planted in the Garden @plantedinthegarden Here's to never buying basil again Start with cuttings - Cut 4-6 inch stems from healthy basil plants, removing lower leaves Root in water - Place stems in a glass of water on a sunny windowsill for 1-2 weeks until roots develop Plant the rooted cuttings - Transfer to small pots with potting soil once roots are 3+ inches long Avoid direct sunlight initially - Keep newly planted cuttings in bright, indirect light for the first week to prevent shock Harvest regularly - Pinch off leaves and flowers weekly to encourage new growth (never take more than 1/3 of the plant) Take new cuttings - Every 3-4 weeks, take cuttings from your established plants and repeat the process Rotate your plants - Keep 3-4 plants at different stages so you always have mature basil ready to harvest This creates a continuous cycle so you ALWAYS have fresh basil ready! Each plant keeps producing for months. Also, for additional supply, you can allow one plant to flower and save seeds 🙌 #basil

They explain that the process involves cutting a thick stem from any basil plant and allowing it to root for a couple of weeks. To do so, a small vial will do. Once you have obtained "a good set of roots," the creator explains, you can transplant the stem in a container of three to five gallons using an organic soil mix.

"You want to avoid exposing it to full direct sunlight right away," the TikToker warns. They advise placing the basil in a shaded area for the first few days to prevent wilting and allow the plant to develop a stronger root system. Then, a semi-shaded area will suit it well.

"You want to harvest your basil just above two leaf nodes," they conclude. "This way, they'll regrow two new stems so that you can use those to regrow again for unlimited supply."

How it's helping

If you wish to avoid swallowing pesticides and other toxic substances whose link to cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease has been well documented — especially since these chemicals tend to persist once the fruit and vegetables have been cleaned — growing your own food is an excellent start. And don't worry about not having a garden; there are plenty of plants you can grow indoors or on a balcony, just like basil.

This is not only a time- and money-saver, but it also brings you one step closer to leading an eco-friendly life, as an increasing number of people are now aspiring to do. Indeed, you help reduce demand for mass-produced products, which often come from the other side of the globe.

And that's not all. Did you know that gardening can benefit both your physical and mental health?

Some studies have previously shown that people who garden are healthier than those who don't, as they tend to eat more fiber and engage in more physical activity. Others suggest that gardening has potential mental health benefits in urban environments, specifically in terms of subjective well-being and resilience.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers on the thread are just as curious as they are excited.

"Cool idea!!" one commented.

"Trying this!!!" another wrote.

