Gardener shares unbelievably easy method to turn a messy lawn into a healthy money saver: 'A huge factor in my gardening success'

Lawn debris is natural, and there's a much better way to put this material to use.

Imagine you're enjoying a relaxing afternoon in the yard when you notice a problem. Your lawn is a mess. Instead of viewing leaf-raking as a chore, why not put those leaves to good use?

TikToker Rosemary_Grows (@rosemary_grows) stated, "Mulch is a huge factor in my gardening success." So, she devised a clever way to turn that clutter into a healthy money saver.

The scoop

It's common to see plastic lawn bags of dried leaves and twigs sitting at a curb during the spring and fall. Yet, lawn debris is natural, and there's a much better way to put this material to use — turn those leaves into garden mulch.

Place the leaves into a shredder to break down the material. Spread the mulch directly in the bed around your plants and the excess over the pathways around the gardens. As the garden grows, refresh the bed by scooping mulch from the path to the plants as needed.

No shredder? No problem. You can also mow the dry leaves with a lawnmower or crush them by hand before spreading them over the ground.

How it's helping

Mulch does more than prevent garden soil from drying out — it suppresses weeds, improves soil structure, and enhances the look of your garden. Not only that, but it can remove the residual effects of fertilizers and pesticides.

If you need another reason to start mulching, consider this: Clearing leaves from your lawn helps the grass breathe, preventing fungal diseases caused by trapped moisture.

But the benefits don't stop there. Gardening with homemade mulch saves money on store-bought mulch while lowering your grocery bills. After all, who doesn't love fewer trips to the supermarket?

Growing your own food in a bed of homemade mulch is rewarding both for you and the environment. The gardening process relieves stress and promotes physical activity. It reduces carbon emissions and waste while improving water quality.

What everyone's saying

Turning leaves into mulch is a win-win — you're caring for the environment while enjoying fresh, flavorful fruits and veggies from your homegrown garden. If you've never eaten juicy tomatoes or spicy peppers from an organic garden, you're in for a tasty treat.

Gardeners love this hack. One commenter called it "smart!"

Another commenter became inspired and asked: "Do you ever grow rosemary and lemon grass just to mulch?! I bet it would smell amazing! And maybe keep some pests away?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.