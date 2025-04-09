Mom shares brilliant money-saving hack to make the most out of popular produce item: 'I so want to try this'

This hack shows how you can do more with your leftovers.

Thanks to a food hack by TikToker Maria (@barefoot_mommy), you have a new way to use strawberry scraps — boil them to create your own maple syrup replacement.

The scoop

Most people cut off the tops of strawberries before eating. Instead of throwing them out, save them for some homemade syrup.

Boil them down with water for about 20 minutes. Strain the cooked fruit out and return to heat with "4 cups of sugar for every 10 cups of liquid." Use a food thermometer and cook until it reaches 218 degrees and your desired consistency. Add to a sanitized Mason jar for proper storage.

How it's helping

As Maria wrote, "Why buy HFCS (high fructose corn syrup) 'maple' syrup when you can make your own out of scraps?"

This hack shows how you can do more with your leftovers and create delicious concoctions, such as fruity syrup for your pancakes, waffles, desserts, and coffee drinks.

Now people realize those strawberry tops can be edible when properly prepared instead of filling up your trash and attracting flies in the summer.

Plus, making your own syrup can be better for your health as you can control the ingredients, like avoiding HFCS. If you don't like strawberries, this hack can work with other fruit.

Since food is the dominant item in landfills, reducing how much you throw out can help the environment. Rotting food doesn't just give off harmful gases like other trash, but it gives off substantially more. Per the Environmental Protection Agency, as much as 58% of methane's heat-trapping pollution seeping into the air from landfills is from landfilled food waste.

Your buying habits can also reduce food waste while saving money, thanks to organizations like Misfits Market and Too Good To Go. One Misfits Market customer got groceries for $35 instead of $65 that included organic items.

What everyone's saying

"I so want to try this" was among the many positive comments, and respondents were already using the hack or something similar.

"Add club soda water for a strawberry pop!" suggested one. Others also add it to lemonade and seltzer drinks.

Pour it over "waffles and on cake… poke holes first," added another user.

One person asked, "Can you use Splenda or monkfruit instead of sugar?" and another asked about honey. Based on one response, other types of sweeteners can work.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.