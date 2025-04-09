  • Food Food

Mom shares brilliant money-saving hack to make the most out of popular produce item: 'I so want to try this'

This hack shows how you can do more with your leftovers.

by Lettecha Johnson
This hack shows how you can do more with your leftovers.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Thanks to a food hack by TikToker Maria (@barefoot_mommy), you have a new way to use strawberry scraps — boil them to create your own maple syrup replacement.

The scoop

Most people cut off the tops of strawberries before eating. Instead of throwing them out, save them for some homemade syrup.

@barefoot_mommy Why buy HFCS "maple" syrup when you can make your own out of scraps? #leftovermakeover #fruitscraps #scrappycooking #leftoverrecipes #makingleftoversgreatagain #canningtiktok #fyp #fypfood #cheaptok #moneysavingtips ♬ Drop It Like Its Hot - Ica

Boil them down with water for about 20 minutes. Strain the cooked fruit out and return to heat with "4 cups of sugar for every 10 cups of liquid." Use a food thermometer and cook until it reaches 218 degrees and your desired consistency. Add to a sanitized Mason jar for proper storage.

How it's helping

As Maria wrote, "Why buy HFCS (high fructose corn syrup) 'maple' syrup when you can make your own out of scraps?"

This hack shows how you can do more with your leftovers and create delicious concoctions, such as fruity syrup for your pancakes, waffles, desserts, and coffee drinks.

Now people realize those strawberry tops can be edible when properly prepared instead of filling up your trash and attracting flies in the summer.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Plus, making your own syrup can be better for your health as you can control the ingredients, like avoiding HFCS. If you don't like strawberries, this hack can work with other fruit.

Since food is the dominant item in landfills, reducing how much you throw out can help the environment. Rotting food doesn't just give off harmful gases like other trash, but it gives off substantially more. Per the Environmental Protection Agency, as much as 58% of methane's heat-trapping pollution seeping into the air from landfills is from landfilled food waste.

Your buying habits can also reduce food waste while saving money, thanks to organizations like Misfits Market and Too Good To Go. One Misfits Market customer got groceries for $35 instead of $65 that included organic items.

What everyone's saying

"I so want to try this" was among the many positive comments, and respondents were already using the hack or something similar.

What's the worst thing about taking care of your yard?

The time it takes ⏰

How noisy it is 🙉

It's too expensive 💸

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Add club soda water for a strawberry pop!" suggested one. Others also add it to lemonade and seltzer drinks.

Pour it over "waffles and on cake… poke holes first," added another user.

One person asked, "Can you use Splenda or monkfruit instead of sugar?" and another asked about honey. Based on one response, other types of sweeteners can work.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x