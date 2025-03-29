Woman shares 'perfect' way to reuse empty glass jars: 'Saves money as well'

Want to buy a new water bottle but feeling a bit priced out by the Stanley Cup craze and all its competitors? Look no further than your own home.

In a recent TikTok, @tinabanana56 states that she was "going to buy a new water bottle, but then remembered how it was very common for [her] parents' generation to use a glass jar as a water bottle."

The scoop

There aren't a ton of necessary instructions to follow here.

Simply put, if you want to buy a new water bottle, but for whatever reason are not enthused by any of the options you find online or at the grocery store, just look through your refrigerator (or even the week's recycled trash), find an empty or close-to-empty glass jar or bottle, carefully rinse it out, then set it aside for whenever you want to start using it as a repurposed water bottle.

The slight downside to using a glass jar or container instead of a traditional water bottle is that it is likely smaller and will hold less water, but if that's the case you can simply just fill the jar up more throughout the day if need be. (Or, as the video suggests, use it instead for coffee or tea — jars are the "perfect size" for those beverages!)

How it's helping

The benefits of this hack are twofold.

First, it benefits the consumer, enabling them to save money on a new water bottle (a reasonable concern, given that, as suggested above, water bottle prices are a bit mind-boggling these days).

Second, it helps the environment. We all learned the phrase "reduce, reuse, recycle" growing up, and while it's certainly catchy, it also encapsulates how an individual can contribute to environmental conservation.

Merely choosing to repurpose a jar as a water bottle may not seem like a major decision, but these choices add up over time. And since reducing waste can reduce crowding in our landfills and protect our oceans from pollution, making enough of these choices can truly make a world of difference to our environments, both local and global.

What everyone's saying

In this economy, saving money however possible is a very common goal. Thus, viewers and commenters were thrilled to learn of such a quick and easy trick to help them do just that.

"Saves money as well," one commenter wrote.

"Very practical," another said.

