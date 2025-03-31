Expert reveals genius strawberry-growing tip most gardeners don't know: 'This was so helpful'

Gardening expert needmorefarmsnc (@needmorefarmsnc) shared her love of strawberries and how to grow them on TikTok. Thanks to her insightful video, others can turn their green thumb red with strawberry juice.

The scoop

Needmorefarmsnc didn't hold back on her knowledge and ideal growing conditions for this luscious fruit. When sowing the seeds, plant them 18 inches apart. Strawberry plants are perennials, so they can produce fruit for three to five years.

Someone commented, "I did not know they were like spider plants and had runners." Thanks to those runners, avoid time limitations by following the "pro tip" that suggests cutting them for an "endless supply of plants."

A pink or red flower blooming means you can start preparing for a strawberry bounty. Those flowers signal an "ever-bearing" plant that can have three separate harvests in the same year.

You don't need a massive field, garden, or greenhouse to grow strawberries. Use a hanging basket in a space like an apartment, and place it in a sunny area. It's her preferred strawberry planting method, as it "helps reduce the risk of fungus."

How it's helping

Have you ever bought strawberries from the store only to be annoyed at the lack of taste (and waste of money)? The secret to better-tasting ones is growing them yourself.

You can enjoy this sweet fruit packed with nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, calcium, antioxidants, and fiber. Consuming them may reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and breast and gastrointestinal cancers, according to Medical News Today.

Needmorefarmsnc provides easy-to-follow tips for successful strawberry cultivation that can even work in an apartment. Not everyone has access to garden space, so hacks for growing healthy, edible food indoors can help renters offset grocery costs. Another example is growing microgreens in a tin can that fits on your window sill.

Inside or outside, growing your own food can give you peace of mind by reducing stress and knowing where your produce is coming from.

What everyone's saying

"This was so helpful! Thank you," praised one commenter.

Someone advised, "They're also super invasive, so don't plant them with other things because they will kill everything, and you'll have nothing but strawberries there. I lost my whole garden to strawberries."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.