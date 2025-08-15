Residents team up to wage war on persistent pest in their hometown: 'It's everywhere'

Portlanders joined forces to combat a common enemy on an Oregon island: Himalayan blackberries.

Portland's KOIN 6 News reported that around 70 volunteers from various groups kayaked, swam, paddleboarded, and canoed their way across the Willamette River to Ross Island to save an urban space from the invasive fruit.

The event to collect the blackberries was put together for the seasonal campaign, "If you can't beat 'em, eat 'em!"

Kathryn Howard of the Portland Fruit Tree Project told KOIN 6 News, "Portland Fruit Tree Project is harvesting every day of the week, and food pantries are way low on fresh produce."

A member of the Mosquito Fleet Collective, Ariel Watanabe, said, "It's everywhere. Walking on the streets of Portland, it's everywhere. We see it everywhere."

More blackberry-clearing gatherings are on the books, per KOIN 6 News.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Invasive species reproduce quickly, easily adapt to a new location, and outcompete native species. Their aggressive nature makes it difficult for native flowers, plants, and animals to survive, which is why they're so dangerous — they disrupt natural and vital ecosystems, throwing off the balance.

However, their negative reputation doesn't necessarily mean everything about them is bad. Many invasive species, like the Himalayan blackberries in Portland, can be eaten and are quite delicious.

Foraging is an amazing way to combat invasive species, protect our environment, and feed communities all at the same time.

Harpers Ferry National Park in West Virginia is urging hikers to snack on wineberries along the trails for the very same reason. A chef showed his followers how to harvest and consume creeping bellflower, saying that the whole plant is edible and quite tasty. There are similar videos for dandelions and garlic mustard.

Some invasives come with no perks and simply need to be removed, which is never an easy task, but group efforts make it easier. A native plant group helped eradicate invasive Bradford pear trees in Missouri, while seven villages in England united for a "Big Balsam Bash."

Managing these invasive populations is crucial to restoring native ecosystems and preventing environmental damage. Taking local action or growing your own native garden can make all the difference.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.