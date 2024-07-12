Forager shares free and 'delicious' recipe using every part of common weed: 'Never would've thought to use them this way'

Looking for a creative way to enjoy the free greens growing right in your yard?

On Instagram, foraging and nature influencer Max Martin (@mindinnature) shared his recipe for a "delicious" dandelion quesadilla.

The scoop

To make this unique quesadilla, start by cleaning, peeling, and roasting the dandelion roots. Martin notes they can be bitter on their own, but with some olive oil and honey, they take on a "beautiful taste, something like a slightly herbal parsnip."

"They're great for the immune system, full of antioxidants and vitamins," Martin shares in his Instagram reel. He then sautés the dandelion leaves with garlic and butter and tosses in a few vibrant yellow petals for a "zingy" kick.

The final step is loading up a tortilla with the dandelion mixture and plenty of melty cheese. Toast it until golden and gooey, and you've got a wild-foraged quesadilla bursting with flavors.

"The flavors work together so well, and it's great to be able to use the whole plant when cooking," Martin says. "This one was beautiful."

How it's working

Not only does this creative quesadilla introduce an exciting new flavor profile to a classic dish, but it's also great for your health and for the planet. Dandelion greens are packed with vitamins A, C, and K plus gut-healthy fiber.

Foraging for these hardy "weeds" right in your own neighborhood is like getting superfood-status produce for free. It decreases demand for mass-produced, store-bought greens that require significant water, land, and fuel to grow and transport.

What people are saying

Martin's dandelion quesadilla reel has racked up over 29,000 likes, with many commenters excited to try the eco-friendly hack themselves.

"Tried this tonight and I'm in love!!!! Thank you!!" one user raved.

"This is so cool! Never would've thought to use them this way," another marveled.

"Fact: everything tastes nice with cheese," a third pointed out.

Several Instagrammers chimed in to praise the health benefits and convenience of foraging for dandelion greens.

So, next time you spot dandelions sprouting up, consider gathering some to try in this cheesy, nutritious, planet-friendly quesadilla. Your taste buds (and the environment) will thank you.

