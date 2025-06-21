Expert gardener shares simple hack for infinite supply of leafy greens: 'You'll be able to harvest every single week'

If you've just started to learn how to garden, there may be dozens of tricks and hacks that you're unaware of that can take your experience to the next level. From highly efficient watering techniques to pest control, there is seemingly always something new to learn.

One expert perfected a hack that allowed them to get the most out of their harvest. And now you can too.

The scoop

TikToker gardening_ana (@gardening_ana) has built a small following as a gardening teacher, sharing useful tips to help anyone grow their own garden.

In a short clip detailing how to properly harvest leafy greens, gardening_ana explained that her technique can essentially provide an endless supply of food. "If you follow this method, you'll be able to harvest every single week," she said.

If you are growing leafy greens in your garden, how you pick the leaves can directly impact how much you'll be able to harvest throughout the season. "The leaves you should take have a large spine in the center," she added.

By selecting just the fully grown leaves on the plant, you can enjoy a supply of fresh greens now and in the future.

How it's helping

Sometimes referred to as the cut-and-come-again method, picking the outer leaves of a lettuce plant and leaving the younger inner leaves to continue growing is an excellent way to stretch your money and make the most of your hard work. This allows you to enjoy fresh lettuce for a longer period and encourages the plant to continue producing leaves.

There is a catch, though. This method only works with leafy greens such as chard, spinach, and romaine lettuce. Head lettuce, similar to cabbage, can only be harvested once it's ready and its life cycle is complete.

Whether you're enjoying an endless supply of rainbow chard or making the most of your one-time harvest of cabbage, cultivating your own garden can result in a wide variety of food that is healthy and nutritious. As an added bonus, harvesting your own produce can help cut down on the demand for mass-produced supplies. This can go a long way in trimming global pollution that occurs during the production and transportation of produce.

Maintaining a home garden can be friendly to your wallet as well. While upfront costs may set you back a few dollars, it may pay for itself in the long run.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, one user was overjoyed to share their similar experience.

"Yesss I do this and get lettuce legit every week," they wrote.

A second user realized they had been approaching their leafy greens the wrong way.

"Good to know!!! I've been cutting the whole damn thing down," the commenter said.

Good to know!!! I've been cutting the whole damn thing down," the commenter said.




