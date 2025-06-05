Gardener concerned after unusual creature makes repeated visits to their yard: 'Should I be worried?'

"Do not mess with the baby — it's fine."

Sometimes, an unexpected visitor can actually turn out to be a welcome surprise. That's exactly what happened to one Reddit user who recently discovered a rather adorable and unusual guest making a habit of stopping by their garden.

In a post shared on the r/Gardening subreddit, the user described how a young fawn has been showing up every day, often curling up to rest near their chicken coop. Unsure of what to make of the situation and concerned about the little visitor always being alone, they turned to the community for advice.

"Should I be worried?" the original poster asked. Should they step in and help, or simply let nature take its course?

It can be difficult to know when and how to step in and support nature and wildlife. At times, it feels like lending a hand is the right thing to do, while other moments leave us wondering whether our involvement might do more harm than good.

While it's not always clear when to intervene, one thing we can do to support the natural world is rethink our own yards.

Replacing traditional turf grass with plants that are native to your gardening zone offers a wide range of benefits, including saving time and money on lawn care, reducing water bills, and creating a more resilient, low-maintenance landscape.

Options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are eco-friendly alternatives that thrive with minimal upkeep, and even replacing a portion of your own lawn can make a meaningful difference.

Native plant lawns also help restore balance to local ecosystems by providing essential habitats for pollinators like bees and butterflies. Supporting these small creatures helps ensure the health of our food supply, and that's a win for both nature and people.

Commenters on the post were quick to share helpful insights and reassurances. One user explained: "Mothers leave their fawns alone in safe spaces during the day, but she will come back and retrieve it. Do not mess with the baby — it's fine."

Another added a word of caution: "Don't approach baby or mama, they're small but will charge if they feel threatened."

It's a reminder that sometimes the best way to care for nature is simply to observe and respect it from a distance.

