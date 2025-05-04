Gardener shares ancient technique to keep your garden watered with little effort: 'A game-changer'

With all of the modern gardening technology surrounding us today, we've forgotten some of the better methods of the past.

One of those involves using an "olla" (pronounced "oy-ya"), and Jacques (@jacquesinthegarden) labels it "a game changer" for good reason.

The scoop

Essentially, an olla is an ancient irrigation system devised with a porous clay pot that holds water, allowing a slow-drain watering method for surrounding garden plants.

Anyone can make an olla by combining two terracotta pots and sealing the bottom holes with cork. Or, you can use a single pot with a sealed drainage hole.

How it's helping

Ollas are extremely useful in raised garden beds and container gardens, especially in humid climates, such as Florida or Southern Louisiana. It's a simple tool that makes growing your own food easier, helping you save money at the grocery store thanks to a bountiful harvest.

According to the University of Arizona, an olla can help save 60% to 70% on water usage, which is increasingly important as longer and more intense drought conditions amid rising global temperatures create shortages of this vital resource.

The majority of the olla is placed in the center of the garden, with enough sticking out for periodic refills. As time goes on, the water seeps through the porous clay, providing moisture for the surrounding plants. It's a low-tech alternative with no electricity and very low maintenance.

They're practically drought-proof if you're in an arid climate. Ollas also encourage strong root systems, reduce weeds without the need for environmentally harmful chemicals, and reduce disease.

Fibrous root crops, like tomatoes, are an excellent choice for ollas. They help to avoid dry soil by pulling water through the micropores of the clay, and plant roots grow toward the ollas.

In general, refill frequency is anywhere between two and seven days, and it doesn't take much, especially not as much as traditional watering. Consider the savings on water bills that are possible with an olla, especially when thinking about the water wasted with a garden hose.

What everyone's saying

