TikToker demonstrates gardening tip that will produce robust harvest of cabbage: 'The gift that keeps on giving'

"I didn't know. Very cool and thanks for sharing!"

This harvesting trick will give you a continuous supply of cabbage.

The scoop

TikTok gardener Farm Fresh (@farmfresh24_7.atl) shared a smart way to keep your cabbage growing after its harvest.

"When we start the harvest, we do not pull the cabbage up," he says. "We simply chop it down … We'll just keep them just like this. Why? Because the root system is still alive. This is a viable plant."

Rather than pull up the entire cabbage, simply pluck leaves as you need them and leave the stalk behind. With the roots intact, the cabbage will continue to grow.

"What will happen is, as you allow it to come back to life, it'll start [to grow] just like this," he says.

In just a few weeks, your cabbage will be growing plenty of leaves again. If you're not big on cabbage, you'll be glad to know this trick also works with lettuce, green onions, kale, broccoli, and mustard greens.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's working

With this harvesting trick, you'll get more cabbage out of your plant, and your hard work will continue to pay off.

Interested in gardening? Here are some of the main benefits of growing your food:

Homegrown food may be more nutritious. Studies show homegrown and organic foods are higher in vitamins and nutrients than store-bought produce, per the Mayo Clinic. You'll waste less food. With a garden conveniently in your backyard, you can harvest just what you need. Homegrown food may taste better. Food in your garden can be harvested at peak ripeness and enjoyed right then and there. To account for transportation, store-bought produce may be picked early and under-ripe, affecting flavor.

It's more than just the end result — the process is just as fruitful. Gardening has several benefits, like reducing levels of anxiety and depression and improving physical health. It may even lower your risk of certain diseases, like cancer, Science Daily reports.

For more tips and tricks to help your garden thrive, explore our guide to growing your own food.

What people are saying

One user called this harvesting method "the gift that keeps on giving."

"I didn't know," another said. "Very cool and thanks for sharing!"

Many commenters stumbled upon the trick accidentally: "I happened on this with my Brussels sprouts too. Cut it down at dirt level and they bounced right back in the summer!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.