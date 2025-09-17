Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular herb: 'Why buy one when you can grow one for free?'

It's super simple to grow endless amounts of this common kitchen herb — here's how.

The scoop

TikToker and self-proclaimed "gardening bestie" Nina the Plant Mum (@ninatheplantmum) shared how she grows giant bushes of rosemary from just one sprig.

"You can grow rosemary from supermarket packets or you can take your cutting from a plant," Nina says, "because why buy one when you can grow one for free?"

If you've already got a thriving rosemary plant, propagating another is very simple. Just cut a few fresh stems, remove the lower leaves, and cut just beneath a leaf nodule.

Then, stick the rosemary into some well-draining soil and water when the top of the soil is dry. Roots will sprout from the leaf nodules, and voilà — more rosemary.

Rosemary is versatile — sprigs can add flavor to meats, stews, soups, oils, and even drinks. It can also be used with water for a restoring hair rinse or to freshen up a room.

Nina likes to grow rosemary because it "helps you concentrate, she's good for your brain and memory, uplifts your mood [and] she's great for skin, hair, and pain."

How it's helping

Kitchen countertop herb gardens are a super simple, low-maintenance way to save money on groceries. As Nina said, why buy what you can grow for free?

Herbs like basil, thyme, mint, and more can be grown in containers on your countertop. Not only does this mini-garden provide you with instant access to fresh herbs for cooking, but it can make you happier and healthier, too.

Gardening and growing your own food can have a positive impact on your mental health. People who regularly garden report lower levels of stress, anxiety, and depression, and higher levels of happiness and belonging.

Gardening is considered a form of moderate exercise, and can help reduce the risk of diseases like cancer, diabetes, dementia, and heart disease.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were eager to get started on growing their own rosemary.

One user is "trying this today!!! Thank you for sharing."

"I want to learn everything from you from now on," another viewer wrote.

"Love this," a third commenter agreed.

