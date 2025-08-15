Gardeners share how to easily grow seemingly endless supply of staple herb: 'This is amazing'

If you've ever wished your rosemary plant could be shared with your loved ones, this backyard gardening hack might be just what you're looking for.
The scoop
A couple on TikTok recently showed how you can grow a whole new rosemary plant from a single cutting.
Creator couple Jasmine and Kevin (@misfitsandmatcha) shared the video from their backyard rosemary bush, showing viewers how to propagate their own herbs with just a pair of scissors and a jar of water.
@misfitsandmatcha For everyone asking about propagating rosemary... Rosemary and many other plants can be propagated from cuttings simply by letting roots grow in water. This can be great for gifting this delicious herb to a loved one, or acquiring your own new rosemary plant for free! We promise we won't tell anyone... You can use rosemary as a seasoning on many foods such as steaks, potatoes, fish, and even in refreshing beverages! #misfitsandmatcha #plantoftheday #greenthumb #plantdad #plantmom #plantsoftiktok #plantparent #botany #learnaboutplants #houseplant #herbs #seasonings #seasonyourfood ♬ original sound - Misfits and Matcha
"This is the perfect time of year because it's growing season," one of the creators explained. The process is simple: Snip a six-inch piece of new growth, strip the leaves off the bottom few inches, and drop the cutting in water.
After a couple of weeks, it should grow roots. From there, it's ready to be planted in soil. The same trick works for other herbs, including mint.
How it's helping
Beyond the satisfaction of nurturing your own herbs, this propagation hack makes it easier to expand your food garden with zero cost. That means you can skip repeat trips to the garden store or grocery aisle for new herbs, saving you money and reducing packaging waste.
Growing your own herbs also means better taste and better nutrition. Evidence shows that produce loses some of its nutritional value as time passes, meaning the sooner after harvesting the plants are consumed, the better.
Research from the University of Colorado found that gardeners are healthier overall, getting more fiber and more physical activity. And a 2020 study in Singapore linked community gardening with reduced stress and increased optimism.
From an environmental standpoint, gardening at home cuts down on demand for mass-produced, globally shipped goods, reducing air pollution and the use of methane gas in industrial farming and transport.
What everyone's saying
The hack sparked plenty of excitement from TikTok viewers, with many eager to try it out themselves.
"This is amazing! I've never seen one that healthy and big!" one user commented.
"Thank you! I've been wanting to do this. Rosemary is magic!" another added.
Even pros chimed in with praise: "Been a chef for 30 years. Rosemary is my favorite."
