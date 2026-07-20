Healthier global diets could cut farm pollution by a third and shrink farmland by 2050

"We have to think about a coordinated push involving governments, industry and consumers alike."

New research suggests that a major shift toward healthier eating could reshape the planet in a surprisingly dramatic way. If the world ate less red meat, wasted less food, and boosted farm productivity, global agricultural land use could fall by about 6% by 2050, as Cornell Chronicle detailed.

What's happening?

The study was published in the May edition of Nature, and outlined a food system that uses less land, creates less climate-warming pollution, and puts fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts in a bigger role worldwide.

Researchers modeled what could happen if the world adopted eating patterns in line with EAT-Lancet Commission recommendations.

In that scenario, diets would shift away from beef, pork, and lamb and toward more plant-forward foods. With fewer animals being raised, the need for grazing acreage and for feed crops such as corn and soy would also decline.

By midcentury, the researchers estimate the global value of livestock production could be 42% lower, or about $630 billion less. Cornell Chronicle said that ruminant meat production could drop by a third from 2020 levels, with about 400 million fewer ruminants slaughtered each year.

"This work underlines that the scale of this change is huge and the policy ambition has to be commensurate with the challenge," study leader Matthew Gibson explained. "We have to think about a coordinated push involving governments, industry and consumers alike."

Why does it matter?

Food systems are responsible for about one-third of global greenhouse gas pollution, and they also play a major role in water use and fertilizer runoff, as Cornell Chronicle noted.

In the study's transformation scenario, agricultural pollution is about one-third lower than business-as-usual projections, largely because methane-intensive livestock production declines.

That could mean less strain on water supplies, more healthy foods in people's diets, and a sturdier system for producing the items many nutrition experts say people should eat more often. Land no longer needed for agriculture could also be restored to forests or other ecosystems, adding climate and biodiversity benefits.

Even so, countries and communities built around cattle, dairy, or feed crops could face tough transitions as fruit, vegetable, nut, and legume production expands.

"A radical shift in food production and consumption requires more than marginal fixes," study co-author Daniel Mason-D'Croz declared, per Cornell Chronicle. "Systematic changes require real political capital and will."

What's being done?

The researchers argued that meaningful change will require more than asking shoppers to make better choices at the grocery store.

That may mean reworking subsidies, investing in more productive and efficient farming systems, improving access to healthier foods, and helping farmers and ranchers manage the transition.

Cutting pollution is only part of the goal. The study also treated halving food waste as a major lever, alongside diet shifts and productivity gains, while pointing toward a system that makes nutritious food more available and affordable and reduces waste that costs households money.

The researchers also said policy must protect the people most affected.

"We have to find ways to compensate and incentivize farmers and ranchers to make these huge changes," co-author Mario Herrero Acosta told the Cornell Chronicle.

The winners and losers of this transformation make it a challenging one to implement. Still, it might be critical to change course.

"Without bold and inclusive intervention, the food system may well transform, but in a way that does not serve people or the planet," Gibson concluded.

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