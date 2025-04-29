Chef shares money-saving food hack using simple ingredients: 'What a game-changer'

"Never thought of this!"

Foodie Kerry Whelpdale (@kerrywhelpdale) revealed a helpful food waste hack that impressed Instagram users.

The scoop

In the video, Kerry shows how she stopped herself from tossing potato and carrot skins into the trash. Instead, she put them in her air fryer.

After adding a little bit of oil and salt and letting them cook for a short time, she was enjoying delicious veggie crisps.

"My favourite no-waste food hack," Kerry wrote in the video caption.

How it's helping

With grocery prices increasing, it only makes sense to get the most bang for your buck. According to Feeding America, Americans throw out $473 billion worth of food each year. Using as much of the food you buy is not only a good economic choice but also a great environmental decision.

When food waste ends up in a landfill, it releases harmful gases, which contribute to more severe weather.

Finding an inventive snack on hand also means lowering the need to buy new food. Agriculture produces a lot of pollution, and food needs lots of resources to get to your kitchen. The more we can avoid stressing those systems, the better.

As an added bonus to Kerry's tip, it turns out air fryers produce the least amount of air pollution of the many options available. That's an immediate win for personal health.

There are other ways to make use of kitchen scraps. You can save onion skins for extra seasoning, create soup stock with leftover veggies, and employ eggshells as a cleaning agent.

Entire businesses have been built around preventing food waste, including Too Good To Go, Flashfood, and Misfits Market. These can help keep your grocery costs down and stop good food from going to waste.

What everyone's saying

Instagram users were eager to try Kerry's cooking hack.

"What a game changer," one commenter said.

"Never thought of this! Trying it tomorrow… such a great idea," another wrote.

"They are really yummy crispies," Kerry added.

