TikTok user reveals the pros — and cons — of a popular hack for getting 50% off groceries: ‘It saves a lot of money’

A TikTok user shared their experience using a service that saves customers money on produce, and the results look delicious.

The scoop

In a recent video, user Alex (@mac.larena) shows off two boxes of produce that she purchased from Flashfood, a service that allows customers to buy discounted boxes of fruits and vegetables from local stores.

“Everyone’s always asking me if I’ve ever done [Flashfood], and no, I haven’t because the store near me is terrible,” Alex says. “But I’m at my mom’s, and her store is great, so let’s see what I got.”

One box contained onions, leeks, apples, oranges, lemons, avocados, limes, potatoes, parsnips, carrots, blueberries, and cherry tomatoes.

The second box contained grapefruits, turnips, kiwis, acorn squash, corn, and more lemons, avocados, onions, parsnips, carrots, apples, blueberries, and cherry tomatoes.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Alex was honest about the quality of the produce, stating that the apples look somewhat bruised, but they’re still usable for applesauce. The acorn squash also had a little mold at the top, but Alex says she’d cut around it. The rest of the produce looked healthy and fresh, though.

How it’s helping

Flashfood gives users the opportunity to save up to 50% on groceries purchased through the app. All you have to do is download the app, select a store near you, choose your reduced-price food items, purchase through the app, and pick up your purchases at the store.

Food waste is a major issue around the world. The United States wastes about one-third of all the food produced, according to Feeding America. That’s about 119 billion pounds of food waste every year.

Flashfood creates a win-win scenario for stores and shoppers — grocery stores have the opportunity to reduce their food waste by selling items that they’d otherwise throw away, and customers get to save money on groceries.

What everyone’s saying

Users shared their excitement about Flashfood in the video’s comment section.

“My family lives off flash foods! I buy 6 a week! And preserve a ton of them! It saves a lot of money, and my little human loves apple sauce!” one user wrote.

“We always do flash food when bag salad is $2.00 it’s great for same-day use,” another user said.

“Each BOX was five dollars?! 😯,” a third user commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.