Farmers devastated as nationwide crisis wipes out key crop: 'If this continues, many will be forced to switch to growing different crops'

Fig lovers in Italy and beyond might find their favorite fruit harder to come by this year.

What happened?

The summer "fioroni" fig campaign in the Apulia region was devastated by sudden frosts and heavy rains.

According to Fresh Plaza, farmers have seen a dramatic reduction in their harvests.

Francesco Palasciano, owner of Cuore Verde farm, noted "a significant fruit drop" before harvest. Losses reached a staggering 70% for spring production in some areas.

"It looked like it would be a promising year," Palasciano said. "However, a sudden frost damaged the green and black flowers, which fell to the ground shortly afterward."

Michelangelo De Chirico, a sales manager in Molfetta, shared a similar grim outlook. He estimated a production drop of nearly 50% due to a rise in global temperatures and early fruit dropping.

Gaetano Modugno, Evergreen's chief, added that heavy rains and hail compromised the quality of early fruit. Such conditions are making it difficult to export figs.

Why is this fig crisis concerning?

The lack of fresh figs is a critical issue for farmers whose livelihoods depend on these crops. Weather-based shortages are indicating how a warming planet and extreme weather are impacting food production.

The "real problem is climate change," Palasciano stated. "The fig tree can no longer adapt to its former habitat. Every year, it produces less. If this continues, many will be forced to switch to growing different crops."

The rising global temperature as a result of human production of planet-warming pollution is exacerbating extreme weather conditions and disrupting traditional growing cycles.

Unseasonal frosts, heatwaves, and heavy rainfall, for example, damage crops and reduce yields. This impacts farmers' incomes and can create shortages and higher prices.

Our global food system is interconnected by seasons and trade. Crop failure in one region can have ripple effects worldwide.

Understanding these climate issues is vital to public health and the environment. They affect the food on our tables and the stability of agricultural communities.

What's being done about the fig farming crisis?

Farmers are hoping for better conditions in the later fig harvest, which should ease the pressure. But the long-term solution lies in addressing the root causes of erratic, planet-overheating weather — namely, the production of heat-trapping pollution.

This requires a global effort. Some initiatives include transitioning to cleaner energy sources and sustainable land management practices.

Agricultural research is developing resilient crops, while new farming techniques can also better withstand climate variability.

Individuals can support local farmers who practice sustainability, too. They can contribute to climate adaptation by reducing food waste and advocating for agriculture policies.

Consumer awareness can foster appreciation for the food we have and the farmers who grow it. Small actions lead to better quality and availability despite difficult seasons.

