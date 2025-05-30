World's largest food service company launches ambitious new program to revolutionize our kitchens: 'Adds up to a massive collective impact'

"It challenges us to be more creative, more thoughtful, and more resourceful with every dish we create."

Compass Group, the world's largest food service company, is committed to tackling the problem of food waste and recently celebrated the 9th annual Stop Food Waste Day with a variety of initiatives supporting the cause.

It's not simply about throwing away that last little scrap on your plate. Food waste occurs at every stage in the food supply chain, spanning harvesting, transporting, processing, packaging, and yes, consuming.

More than 95% of this waste ends up in landfills, while all the energy and resources that went into producing that food are lost along with it. Those landfills are also a major source of planet-warming methane pollution.

"The power of Stop Food Waste Day lies in its ability to bring people together — chefs, advocates, students and interested consumers alike — to create meaningful change," said Amy Keister, global director of sustainability at Compass Group, in a press release shared by ABC.

This year, Compass launched its Stop Food Waste Day ambassador program, where some of its international team of chefs offered practical tips, recipes, and strategies to help individuals make positive changes in their kitchens and daily lives.

"As chefs, we have a responsibility to be stewards of the ingredients we work with," said Chris Ivens-Brown, chief culinary officer at Compass Group North America.

"Food waste isn't just an environmental issue — it's a culinary one. It challenges us to be more creative, more thoughtful, and more resourceful with every dish we create."

Food insecurity affects one-third of the people on the planet, while households waste over one billion meals per day, according to 2022 data.

There's also the climate impact from food loss and waste to consider. Research indicates that it's the source of up to 10% of global heat-trapping pollution, which is almost five times that of the aviation sector.

Compass Group teams spent a month sharing their mission of nourishing communities, caring for the planet, and making every bite count through workshops, cooking demos, and creative upcycling events.

Other corporate efforts include Sainsbury's supermarket chain in the U.K., which made headway in dealing with food waste from its own operations by converting items that can't be donated or used as animal feed into biofuels to power their delivery fleet.

Composting is a great idea for homeowners who want to increase their garden's output while reducing waste. Those veggies would be perfect for testing out zero-waste recipes like those Compass showcased as part of its initiative.

"Every action, no matter how small, adds up to a massive collective impact. Through this movement, we empower individuals and organizations to take responsibility for the food we waste — and we're creating a world where the value of food is recognized by all," Keister concluded.

