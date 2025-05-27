Gardener stuns viewers with vibrant lawn alternative made from ancient knowledge: 'Indigenous plants are super resilient'

"I would love to learn more about native edible plants."

Ethnobotanist Linda Black Elk is captivating social media with her knowledge of over 120 indigenous plant varieties.

A YouTube video — posted by America's Test Kitchen — showcases Black Elk's extensive indigenous plant garden. Her knowledge comes from 25 years of teaching about edible and medicinal plants. This allows her to identify each plant using scientific, Lakota, and English names. The clip has people rethinking traditional lawns as Black Elk demonstrates how native plants can be beautiful and functional.

In the video, two men and a woman — Black Elk — walk around a garden, discussing and sampling native plants. They discuss a mallow plant that Black Elk says can be made into marshmallows or used as a salad green.

Native plants have numerous benefits beyond food and beauty. If well-maintained, upgrading to a natural lawn can minimize time spent on maintenance and keep water and energy bills low. Native gardens require less mowing, fertilizing, pest control, and watering since indigenous plants are designed to thrive in your specific environment.

Even a partial lawn replacement with native plants creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits humans as these creatures protect our food supply. By visiting an indigenous plant garden, people can see firsthand how these environments support biodiversity.

Native plants are also more resilient. When the man in the video expresses concern over potentially trampling plants, Black Elk puts his mind at ease. "Indigenous plants can certainly handle us walking all over them. Just like indigenous people, indigenous plants are super resilient," she remarks.

For those interested in lawn alternatives, several eco-friendly, low-maintenance options exist. Native plants adapted to local conditions require minimal intervention once established. Clover lawns stay green with little water and naturally add nitrogen to the soil. Buffalo grass thrives in many climates, and xeriscaping with drought-tolerant plants eliminates the need for regular watering.

Commenters on the video expressed enthusiasm about the benefits of rewilding your yard by adopting indigenous gardening practices.

"I would love to learn more about native edible plants in my area and how to cook with them," wrote one viewer.

Another echoed the sentiment and praised Black Elk's knowledge, writing, "I would love to [take] a full course hosted or taught by her."

