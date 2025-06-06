Dumpster diver stunned by discovery in trash can behind popular chain store: 'They choose to do this'

It's pretty shocking to learn that America threw out over 292 million tons of municipal solid waste in 2018.

However, that number is so big that it can become an abstract idea with no connection to the planet it concerns. You may need something more tangible and relatable to really see the wastefulness that leads to such an unfathomable number.

A TikTok from Love in the Dumpster (@loveinthedumpster) helps put a face to the names of excessive consumption and rampant wasteful capitalism.

The video shows a dumpster diver hopping into a Bath & Body Works dumpster. They pull open a few garbage bags to find tons of unused products discarded for no apparent reason.

Having been stuffed haphazardly into bags and chucked into the dumpster, many of the products were destroyed, sealing an unnecessary fate for several perfectly good items.

"That's some Grade A greedy capitalist b******* right there," the filmer says.

Again, it's one thing to hear head-spinning statistics about how wasteful we are, but it's another to see it in action. And it's even more disheartening when the items being discarded still have plenty of value.

"Imagine the press and goodwill that Bath & Body Works would garner if they did a nationwide push to donate all their unsaleable product," the caption reads. "But nope, they choose to do this."

Fittingly enough, dumpster diving is a great way to combat these wasteful practices. It can save you tons of money and prevent perfectly good products of all kinds from inhabiting our overstuffed landfills. However, you should exercise caution when dumpster diving, as there are some pretty clear risks.

It's always wise to wear gloves, bring a stepladder for getting in and out, and rummage carefully, as there may be hidden sharp objects.

Commenters shared in the Love in the Dumpster's dismay.

"Such a waste!!" one said.

"They think if they can't make a buck then nobody deserves it..absolutely disgusting," another added.

"Former Bath and Body Works, it's corporate telling us to do it," another said. "Some of us got fired for not smashing candles, or emptying soaps or lotions."

