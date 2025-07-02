Dumpster diver sparks outrage after sharing video of discovery in trash behind supermarket: 'This makes me so sad'

The problem is not limited to this one store.

A TikToker poking around a lineup of Marks & Spencer trash cans in England found a common and disturbing haul under the last lid he flipped — an unbelievable amount of apparent food waste.

The clip was posted by Dumpster Diving UK (@dumpsterdiving_uk), a creator who regularly dabbles in dumpster discoveries. His pull from the store included "loads" of avocados, bagged salads, and tomatoes, which were all deemed edible by the experienced trash scanner.

"This makes me so sad," a fellow TikToker commented.

"All these things could go to people in need," another viewer wrote.

But the scene is atypical for Marks & Spencer. The company said on its website that it has donated the equivalent of 100 million meals in surplus food to charity during the last decade.

However, waste remains a huge problem around the world. In the U.S. alone, 38% of all food is unsold and not eaten, totalling 92 billion pounds each year, Feeding America reported. It's tragic, as the United Nations estimated that one in 11 people worldwide, or more than 730 million, faced hunger in 2023.

Dumpster divers provide compelling proof about the waste. But digging through trash is understandably not for everyone.

Robin Greenfield has been in 2,000 dumpsters in 25 states. On his website, he said he has pulled tens of thousands of dollars' worth of perfectly good food from the garbage. A photo he shared from a haul in Chicago shows Greenfield sitting while surrounded by breads, fruits, cereals, and other items fit for a meal.

Anyone considering trash exploration should first make sure they aren't breaking local laws or trespassing. Greenfield suggested taking along soap, water, and a friend to help, among other tips. Bins outside the right stores can deliver working home goods and electronics. College move-out days are another prime opportunity to sift through cans, as students heading home often ditch perfectly good products.

For its part, wasted food produces 58% of landfill methane pollution, with potent planet-warming impact, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The overheating is linked by NASA to greater risks for increasingly severe weather and extreme heatwaves, making some places uninhabitable.

Some smarter shopping with apps like Flashfood can help almost anyone reduce waste and save money. You can also take complete control of your menu by growing your own food in a backyard garden. The hobby comes with serious health benefits while cutting grocery costs.

If you are feeling adventurous, you could consider peeking under the lid of a nearby dumpster to find a potential gem.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



