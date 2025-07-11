  • Business Business

Dumpster diver finds makes wild discovery in trash cans behind CVS: 'Nice job'

There's no doubt that buying everything there would rack up a hefty bill.

by Grace Howarth
There’s no doubt that buying everything there would rack up a hefty bill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They say nothing in life comes free, but that isn't the case for dumpster divers.

A post sharing a haul from dumpster diving at CVS on the "r/DumpsterDiving" subreddit has impressed the internet.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The stash of freebies is wide-ranging, from trendy TikTok Peelerz candy and a whole host of sweet treats and Donettes to five 1.5-liter bottles of orange juice and dozens of puzzle books and magazines. 

There's no doubt that buying everything there would rack up a hefty bill, but because it was thrown out by the store, the Redditor got it for free. 

Stores and corporations often throw out perfectly good products because they deem them unsellable. This could be fresh produce and other food that is near its best-by date but isn't spoiled. Or, in this case, magazines that are not the most recent issue.

This waste has a dreadful impact on our planet. The amount of resources used to create these products, only for them to end up in the trash, is astronomical. In the case of the orange juice, it's not just the juice itself that is being wasted, but also the plastic bottle, as well as the water needed to grow the oranges and create the plastic in the first place.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

What makes it even worse is that there are people facing food insecurity and starvation while these corporations throw edible food in the trash because it is easier for them.

Though rifling through the trash might give you the ick, it can't be denied that dumpster diving is a harmless way that hungry people can afford to feed themselves while preventing waste at the same time. 

If you are thinking of giving it a try, be wary of any sharp items that may have been discarded, such as broken glass — consider bringing thick gloves to be safe. Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, so feel free to search for a freebie to save it from ending up in a landfill.

One Redditor commented, "Nice job saving all that!! We find a box of magazines/crossword/sudoku/word search every week. … We drop them off at schools, hospitals and nursing homes, and they're a hit."

Another remarked, "I always look at the recycling center for interesting magazines. Found some good ones in there before."

What's your biggest motivation in trying to reduce your personal food waste?

Saving money 💰

Helping the planet 🌎

Not being a wasteful person 😇

I don't think about reducing food waste 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x