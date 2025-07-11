Dumpster diver finds makes wild discovery in trash cans behind CVS: 'Nice job'

There's no doubt that buying everything there would rack up a hefty bill.

They say nothing in life comes free, but that isn't the case for dumpster divers.

A post sharing a haul from dumpster diving at CVS on the "r/DumpsterDiving" subreddit has impressed the internet.

The stash of freebies is wide-ranging, from trendy TikTok Peelerz candy and a whole host of sweet treats and Donettes to five 1.5-liter bottles of orange juice and dozens of puzzle books and magazines.

There's no doubt that buying everything there would rack up a hefty bill, but because it was thrown out by the store, the Redditor got it for free.

Stores and corporations often throw out perfectly good products because they deem them unsellable. This could be fresh produce and other food that is near its best-by date but isn't spoiled. Or, in this case, magazines that are not the most recent issue.

This waste has a dreadful impact on our planet. The amount of resources used to create these products, only for them to end up in the trash, is astronomical. In the case of the orange juice, it's not just the juice itself that is being wasted, but also the plastic bottle, as well as the water needed to grow the oranges and create the plastic in the first place.

What makes it even worse is that there are people facing food insecurity and starvation while these corporations throw edible food in the trash because it is easier for them.

Though rifling through the trash might give you the ick, it can't be denied that dumpster diving is a harmless way that hungry people can afford to feed themselves while preventing waste at the same time.

If you are thinking of giving it a try, be wary of any sharp items that may have been discarded, such as broken glass — consider bringing thick gloves to be safe. Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, so feel free to search for a freebie to save it from ending up in a landfill.

One Redditor commented, "Nice job saving all that!! We find a box of magazines/crossword/sudoku/word search every week. … We drop them off at schools, hospitals and nursing homes, and they're a hit."

Another remarked, "I always look at the recycling center for interesting magazines. Found some good ones in there before."

