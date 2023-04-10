Grocery shopper shares their hack for getting over 50% off on eggs: ‘You can’t possibly understand how jealous I am’

The internet has been booming with posts and articles about the rapidly heightened price of eggs. While many have been plagued with the consequences and have had to up their egg budgets or find alternatives, this Ohioan Reddit user is getting their eggs SUPER cheap.

In a post they shared in the r/Frugal subreddit, the Redditor includes a picture for scale reference with the caption, “The perks of having a connection to a local egg farm. They sell eggs commercially, but the biggest ones don’t fit in their cartons and they sell me a dozen of them for $2! Most are double yolkers.”

These “double yolkers” are massive –– the picture shows eggs larger than their carton holders, with one sitting in a hand that takes up the entire palm.

Finding a local farm to get your eggs could have more benefits than larger eggs and money saved. You would also be forming a relationship with a local farmer, supporting their business, getting fresher food, and cutting out the need for trucks and packaging material to get the eggs from farm to grocery store.

If you’re yearning for your own egg farmer connection, you may just be in luck. Farmers and families across the U.S. and Canada have been listing their eggs on the app Farmish for much more reasonable prices than you’ve been seeing in grocery stores –– and they’re farm fresh.

If you can’t quite find a farm that’s the right fit for you, you can also try egg substitutes. One popular egg substitute for baking needs may surprise you –– flaxseed meal. It’s rich in protein, omega-3s, and fiber.

Other Redditors replied with envy, admiration, and clever quips.

“You couldn’t possibly understand how jealous I am,” writes one user. “Me too. I’m almost 50 and never cracked a double yolk,” writes another who shared the same sentiment.

One Redditor, in admiration of the egg farmer, replies, “Hats off for offering you eggs in this trying time.”

Whether it’s a local farm or a solid substitute, your solution to expensive eggs may be just a step away.

