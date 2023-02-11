Egg prices have risen almost 60% in the past year — here’s the cheapest way to substitute for them in recipes

One of the most popular egg alternatives is flaxseed meal.

The price of eggs has risen almost 60% since last year, so there’s no better time to try these egg substitutes that help your health and your wallet.

What are egg substitutes?

Egg substitutes are alternative products that can replace eggs in any recipe.

Whether you’re avoiding eggs due to allergies, dietary choices, or cost purposes, these alternatives can help you limit your egg intake.

Why are egg substitutes important right now?

Egg substitutes are especially important now due to the sharp rise in egg prices, caused by a combination of factors including inflation and the avian flu.

Regardless of the price of eggs, though, it can always be beneficial to swap out some or all of your eggs for alternatives. The egg production industry releases a large amount of harmful pollution into the atmosphere, which can contaminate our water and soil.

What are the best egg substitutes?

One of the most popular egg alternatives is flaxseed meal, which provides a substantial amount of protein, omega-3s, and fiber, according to Better Home & Gardens. To replace one egg, combine three tablespoons of water with one tablespoon of flaxseed meal with a whisk, then let the combination sit for three to five minutes.

Chia seeds can also serve as a helpful egg alternative. They require the same ratio of water-to-seeds as flaxseed — three tablespoons of water for every tablespoon of seed — but require about 10 to 15 minutes of thickening time before use.

A viral TikTok recipe substituted a can of black beans in for eggs and oil in boxed brownies, which also has the benefit of adding protein to the beloved dessert.

Another bean-based protein also functions as an egg substitute: aquafaba, or the liquid in canned beans like chickpeas. The substance can be thickened by whipping it, and three tablespoons of it can replace one egg (two tablespoons does the trick if you just want to replace one egg white).

Applesauce is another easy egg alternative for baking. Just swap three tablespoons of applesauce for every egg. Bananas can also replace eggs in most recipes, though they’re best for dishes that are already sweet. Better Homes & Gardens recommends one medium-sized banana per egg.

Tofu is one of the most popular ingredients in plant-based diets, so it makes sense that it can be used as an egg substitute in recipes. Just a quarter of a cup of blended silken tofu works as the equivalent of one egg when baking. And tofu can even be used in a scramble.

Yogurt serves a similar purpose, according to Vegan Food and Living, which says four tablespoons of yogurt is the equivalent of one egg.

Baking soda and apple cider vinegar can be mixed to replace eggs, too. The proper ratio is one teaspoon of baking soda mixed with one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to replace one egg. “It makes perfect cakes, muffins, and breads,” says Vegan Food and Living.

Finally, certain starch mixtures can also replace eggs. Two tablespoons of tapioca starch, potato flour, cornstarch, or arrowroot powder combined with three tablespoons of water can take the place of a single egg.

