Experienced gardener shares surprising method to keep your plants pest-free: 'Very informative'

Companion planting is an easy and effective way to make the most of your garden by growing different types of crops together that benefit one another.

It's a great option for chemical-free pest control and soil improvement, and it supports the ecosystem in your own backyard.

An expert gardener, Melonie (@mkplus7) demonstrated companion planting in her garden in an Instagram clip.

The scoop

Melonie showcased her sugar baby watermelon crop, explaining that she grew them vertically on trellises to help save space and reduce pests. Another key was planting marigolds, alyssum, zinnias, and bush beans.

As she went through each plant, she posted details explaining how they work to help the melons.

Alyssum are great for shading soil to retain moisture, suppressing weeds, and attracting hoverflies and parasitic wasps.

The marigolds, which she dubbed the "queen of pest control," were used to deter aphids, whiteflies, and nematodes, while still attracting pollinators.

Meanwhile, the bush beans fix nitrogen in the soil and help support the melon vines as they grow.

"And that's how we create the perfect ecosystem for our sugar babies," Melonie said.

How it's helping

Melonie's video is a great resource for understanding the best ways to make the most of your garden with companion planting, especially if you're trying to grow produce and other crops.

According to Unsustainable Magazine, companion planting has been shown to improve yields by 35%, meaning you can really get a bang for your gardening buck.

But that buck can go even further just by growing your own food at home. A $70 investment can yield $600 worth of produce in a year, saving you trips to the grocery store and lowering your environmental impact by decreasing the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments loved Melonie's tips.

"Very informative," one person wrote. "I love the flowers at the border for pollinators as well."

"Oh the zinnias and the watermelon look so pretty together too!" another person said, highlighting another benefit to gardening — the greenery and bright colors have been shown to have mental health benefits.

Another person was eager to follow Melonie's advice, writing, "I'm growing sugar babies for the first time, and I'm definitely going to add some more blooms!"

