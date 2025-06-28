Expert reveals simple tip for beautiful, thriving garden: 'There's a reason gardeners have relied on them for generations'

A Canadian plant nursery is gaining attention on TikTok for touting the benefits of planting marigolds. The family-owned business is putting its support behind using the flower as a companion plant for crops or simply as a colorful addition to a home garden.

@artsnursery Marigolds are one of the most beneficial companion plants you can add to your garden — and there's a reason gardeners have relied on them for generations. ✔️ Naturally repel insect pests above and below the soil ✔️ Many varieties are edible and can be added to salads. ✔️ Flowers can be used to make tea, natural dyes, and even skin creams ✔️ Easy to grow from seed or start with young plants ✔️ Low-maintenance with big benefits for your garden and beyond Are they a grandma plant? Absolutely — and your grandma knew exactly what she was doing. ♬ original sound - Art's Nursery

The scoop

An expert with Art's Nursery (@artsnursery) in British Columbia shared the many uses of the bloom, including as a food and beverage enhancement and natural dye additive. Perhaps most importantly, marigolds are a natural pest repellent both above and below the soil.

The expert reframes the idea that marigolds are a "grandma plant," saying, "There's a reason gardeners have relied on them for generations." In fact, the cultivation of the plant goes back hundreds of years, beginning in the Aztec Empire.

How it's helping

Home gardeners can utilize marigolds to their fullest by planting them among produce and other crops. The TikTok suggests marigolds are "one of the most beneficial companion plants you can add to your garden." Many gardeners use companion planting methods to ensure a primary crop grows healthy and strong.

Healthy home gardens can yield enough crops to keep a household fed, reducing grocery spending significantly. This benefits not only gardeners but also the planet, as it decreases global reliance on mass-produced, store-bought produce.

What everyone's saying

Commenters got on board with the advice, and many chimed in with additional benefits.

"Plus they self seed," one user said. "Pull the spent heads off in the fall and save to plant for next year."

Another user expressed their love for the flower, adding that it's not just their favorite but also a favorite with native insects.

"I really love the smell of marigold!" they wrote. "And so do the grasshoppers in the summer time because they eat them right up!"

"I love planting marigolds," someone else added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.