Woman shares genius way to repurpose leftover coffee grounds: 'This looks divine'

Coffee is considered by many to be the best way to wake up in the morning. But did you know you could make it even better by repurposing your coffee grounds?

One creator showed her followers how to do exactly that. The hack is easy, quick, and great for the environment.

The scoop

"Whenever I make cold brew I set aside the used coffee grounds and let them dry for 24 hours to turn them into a body scrub," plantbasedbaby (@plantbased.baby) says.

First, they add melted (not hot) coconut oil. Then, they add half a cup of coffee grounds, half a cup of brown sugar, and a third cup of sea salt. The creator mixes it together, and then it's all set.

"I love using this in the shower specifically before I shave," they explain.

How it's helping

Repurposing ingredients is a fantastic way to support the environment by reducing waste. You can also save a ton of money by not having to purchase expensive body scrubs when you could just make them.

Packaging in the beauty industry accounts for 70% of its waste. Products are also prone to contain microplastics that are harmful to humans and ultimately end up polluting the environment.

The Environmental Investigation Agency found that at least 633 marine species are affected by microplastics in the water. The industry is also notorious for contributing to deforestation and water waste.

All this to say, this hack can satisfy one's need for beauty products at the same time as reducing the harmful practices that come from supporting the beauty industry.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were pleasantly surprised by the hack.

"Ok this looks divine," wrote one viewer.

Another described just how thankful they were to find this hack.

"So happy TikTok is back so I can make this with my coffee grounds that are currently set out to dry," they wrote.

Some were concerned about the product molding after a while, but the creator explained that you can keep it in the fridge if that's a concern, and they had not noticed mold on their product. Additionally, the OP mentioned it does not clog their drain.

