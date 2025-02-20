  • Food Food

Woman shares genius way to repurpose leftover coffee grounds: 'This looks divine'

"So happy TikTok is back so I can make this with my coffee grounds that are currently set out to dry."

by Jamie Speka
"So happy TikTok is back so I can make this with my coffee grounds that are currently set out to dry."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Coffee is considered by many to be the best way to wake up in the morning. But did you know you could make it even better by repurposing your coffee grounds?

One creator showed her followers how to do exactly that. The hack is easy, quick, and great for the environment.

The scoop

"Whenever I make cold brew I set aside the used coffee grounds and let them dry for 24 hours to turn them into a body scrub," plantbasedbaby (@plantbased.baby) says.

First, they add melted (not hot) coconut oil. Then, they add half a cup of coffee grounds, half a cup of brown sugar, and a third cup of sea salt. The creator mixes it together, and then it's all set.

"I love using this in the shower specifically before I shave," they explain. 

How it's helping

Repurposing ingredients is a fantastic way to support the environment by reducing waste. You can also save a ton of money by not having to purchase expensive body scrubs when you could just make them.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Packaging in the beauty industry accounts for 70% of its waste. Products are also prone to contain microplastics that are harmful to humans and ultimately end up polluting the environment.

The Environmental Investigation Agency found that at least 633 marine species are affected by microplastics in the water. The industry is also notorious for contributing to deforestation and water waste.

All this to say, this hack can satisfy one's need for beauty products at the same time as reducing the harmful practices that come from supporting the beauty industry. 

What do you usually do with your coffee grounds?

Throw them in the trash 🗑️

Compost them 🍂

Something else really cool 😎

I don't drink coffee 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were pleasantly surprised by the hack.

"Ok this looks divine," wrote one viewer.

Another described just how thankful they were to find this hack.

"So happy TikTok is back so I can make this with my coffee grounds that are currently set out to dry," they wrote.

Some were concerned about the product molding after a while, but the creator explained that you can keep it in the fridge if that's a concern, and they had not noticed mold on their product. Additionally, the OP mentioned it does not clog their drain.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x