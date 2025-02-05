Online reseller shares genius hack to save money on shipping envelopes: 'This is so smart'

Paper bags are shockingly versatile. Once you unpack your groceries, make sure to save and reuse them. One creator shows how they use Trader Joe's bags to ship their resale items.

The scoop

Molly (@himollyanne) shares their life with more than 10,000 followers on TikTok. In addition to being a creator, they also run a resale shop on Depop. While regularly shipping clothing, they have found ways to save money and reduce their plastic waste. They are not the first person to turn paper bags into shipping envelopes, but their method is exceedingly simple.

To transform your paper bag into a nifty shipping envelope, you won't even need a pair of scissors. Start by removing the handles from the bag. Next, open the bag and place your item at the bottom.

Then, you will flatten the bag back out, folding the bottom up so the base of the bag is facing up. Next, you will fold the remainder of the bag from the top opening into a triangle flap. Fold it just like you would wrapping paper.

Finally, use some packing tape to secure the folded triangle onto the base of the bag, and you will be left with a tidy paper package.

How it's working

This tip is a great way to save money and reduce waste. Paper bags can be used as mailers, wrapping paper, and even shredded to make packing materials. Mailers from the post office cost as much as $10 a box, and if you are regularly shipping items, these costs can add up quickly.

If paper bags aren't a big part of your routine, you can also reuse old boxes and even padded envelopes by turning them inside out.

One of the best things about using paper over plastic is that paper recycling in the United States has much higher success rates. According to the American Forest and Paper Association, "In 2023, the paper recycling rate was 65% - 69%." For plastic, that number is less than 10%, as reported by the EPA in 2018.

What people are saying

Folks on TikTok were impressed with this paper bag upgrade.

One commenter said, "This is so smart."

Someone else shared their experience making their own mailers: "I used to ship stuff from Depop in cereal boxes when I was a broke high schooler."

Another person added, "Thank you for this."

