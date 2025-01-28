Master gardener reveals clever hack for leftover coffee grounds: 'This is a great idea'

A TikTok user shared an easy and affordable way to reuse old coffee grounds in your home garden.

The scoop

Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener), a master gardener and popular content creator, provided a great way to use old coffee grounds from your local coffee shop — or even your own home.

The hack involves going to your local coffee shop and asking for its leftover coffee grounds, which it may be inclined to give away for free since doing so means it won't have to throw them away.

Then, take the grounds home and use them as plant feed. They can be added to watering cans, compost, and potting mixes.

"Coffee grounds are full of plant nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and many more," Simon said. However, he warned that they should be used only occasionally, as coffee grounds can increase the acidity in the soil.

He also suggested recycling coffee cups as plant pots. They are small and easy to handle and can be filled with peat-free compost after drainage holes are placed at the bottom.

How it's working

Adding coffee grounds to your garden is not only free; it's also a sustainable and easy way to recycle what would otherwise be disposed of.

Gardening is great for minimizing waste and reducing your pollution footprint, and growing your own food can even save you money. A recent study also found that people who garden are often healthier and happier than those who do not.

Coffee grounds are just one of many sustainable resources you can use to build a garden, and getting started is easier than ever.

What people are saying

Many TikTok users loved this hack, leaving their thoughts in Simon's comments.

"They also repel moles! I have used coffee grounds to stop them coming into my garden from the neighboring field," said one.

"This is a great idea. Thank you!" added another.



