Top British retailer makes major change to eliminate key source of waste: 'Reducing ... is a top priority'

A prominent British retailer that sells everything from clothing to food and home goods now offers additional products in sustainable packaging.

As The Grocer reported, M&S has begun selling its chestnut mushrooms and organic blueberries in recyclable containers.

This move is part of the company's plan to eliminate two million plastic units over the next year.

M&S once sold mushrooms in plastic containers that were difficult to recycle, but it has since switched to top-seal paperboard punnet packaging. The company has also ditched plastic trays for its blueberries in favor of paperboard punnets.

These two changes are the latest in M&S' ongoing commitment to removing plastic from its products. Since 2022, it has removed over 400 million plastic units from its supply chain, including 80 million plastic units from produce.

"Reducing plastic packaging is a top priority for M&S," said Karen Graley, M&S Food head of packaging. "By offering easier to recycle packaging, we're helping make it easier for customers to make more sustainable choices."

It is encouraging to see multinational, multibillion-dollar companies such as M&S reduce their plastic use and find better ways to package their products.

When brands offer products in containers that are easy to recycle, consumers' decisions about their household waste become easier.

Plastic alternatives contribute to the broader sustainability goals of curbing waste on our planet. Fewer plastic packages translates to fewer plastics in our lives, benefiting human health.

While we are surrounded by plastic trash everywhere we go, our planet continues to overheat and be filled with toxic gases that make breathing and daily life more difficult.

You can help curb plastic waste by supporting brands such as M&S that prioritize sustainability and reduce plastic use. You can also avoid plastics in everyday products by ditching single-use water bottles, grocery bags, and food containers.

M&S has already rolled out its new plastic-free packaging, and if it's successful, the company plans to update the packaging for all its mushroom lines next.

