Cereal prices spike while box size shrinks. Are big brands cheating us?

Cereals are just one part of the overall trend of rising food prices, but they are one that many consumers notice.

While sticker shock for higher-priced items might steal most of the headlines, surging cereal prices are increasingly becoming hard for consumers to ignore.

What's happening?

Tasting Table reported that cereals are part of the greater inflation story making breakfast less convenient and affordable for households.

You don't have to look hard on Reddit to see complaints about this very phenomenon. It's not just higher prices overall, but the phenomenon of shrinkflation is also at play, with the same prices on smaller-sized offerings.

These rising prices aren't due to just one factor. Slowing demand for cereal due to health-conscious consumers and a desire for more portable options are two factors, per Tasting Table.

Another one is the challenges to key cereal ingredients due to the changing climate. As World Grain reported, international wheat prices were up by over 4% in March. Wheat fields in the U.S. are threatened by extreme weather, and these concerns extend across the world to India, a key wheat producer.

Corn is another crop threatened by severe weather, such as droughts, extreme heat, and heavy rainfall.

Tasting Table mentioned that other expenses, like rising energy, transportation, and packaging costs, also get passed onto consumers. In a 2024 General Mills earnings transcript compiled by Seeking Alpha, the cereal giant indicated those numbers have gone up by almost a third since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why are higher cereal prices concerning?

Cereals are just one part of the overall trend of rising food prices, but they are one that many consumers notice. Despite their declining popularity, Tasting Table revealed that more than half of Americans consume cereal at least once a week, and an even greater number still buy it at least some of the time.

That is putting a strain on many consumers' budgets at a time when food insecurity is a growing problem. Making matters worse is the fact that some of the underlying factors, like more extreme weather's impact on crops, seem to be increasing.

What's being done about higher cereal prices?

For consumers looking to get their cereal fix, moving away from store brands is one way to go. In many cases, these private label cereals might be the same as your favorites in disguise, as Tasting Table uncovered.

Frugal customers can time their purchases with store sales, seek out cheaper retailers like Aldi, or buy in bulk at places like Costco.

Zooming out, there is potential hope on the horizon that scientists can develop more climate-resilient crops. Gains in this area could potentially better combat crop losses that cause higher prices for consumers.

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