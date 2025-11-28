Scientists make game-changing discovery that could help protect food supply from looming threat: 'It is necessary'

"This will occur under a wide range of conditions."

A team of researchers has discovered that certain varieties of wheat may play a major role in achieving food security for countries facing extreme climate conditions, such as prolonged droughts.

As reported by the University of Barcelona, scientists observed that wheat varieties bred for high yields under optimal conditions also perform well in adverse conditions such as droughts and oppressive heat waves. The discovery could help unlock more cost-effective strategies for the agriculture industry, especially as global temperatures continue to rise.

In a study first published in Trends in Plant Science, the team of researchers acknowledged that securing sustainable food sources could become an even greater concern in the near future as populations increase.

"Improving wheat yield potential and resilience against abiotic and biotic stresses are critical to food security," the study said. "A perennial debate is to breed for yield potential or for adaptation to specific conditions."

Warmer temperatures, changing weather patterns, and extreme droughts have been reducing crop yields for years, particularly for important grains like wheat, barley, and maize. This has threatened food production in major producing regions, potentially limiting food supplies for millions of people.

The researchers suggested that to enhance the production of crops, wheat varieties with the highest yield potential under optimal growing conditions should be selected first. Afterward, a smaller set of these varieties with "good agronomic traits" should then be tested in their specific, local environments for future adaptation.

According to José Luis Araus, professor of biology at the University of Barcelona and co-author of the study, this method could ultimately limit the performance of these varieties. However, it would still prove to be more effective than other methods.

"On the other hand, what is good under optimal conditions is also good under less optimal conditions: A high-yielding candidate selected in the best environment will normally outperform varieties that have not been selected for their yield potential, and this will occur under a wide range of conditions, such as moderate drought," Araus said, per the school's release.

"Even in a climate change environment such as the current one, in which we will encounter more and more extreme situations, it is necessary to go for this strategy, as the productivity of varieties developed under extreme conditions would not be profitable for European farmers," added Araus.

