Abnormal conditions threaten one of the world's biggest wheat producers after years of dismal harvests: 'Production could take a big hit'

Blazing temperatures in India could threaten wheat crop yields for the fourth year in a row.

India is the world's second-biggest wheat producer, but weather bureau sources predict the warmer climate may negatively impact wheat production again. An India Meteorological Department official said temperatures could exceed 104 degrees in some states.

What's happening?

According to Business Standard, India has suffered poor crop yields for the past few years. In fact, the country was forced to ban wheat exports in 2022 because of above-average temperatures. This year, the weather will likely create even more difficulties for the winter crop.

"February was pretty warm," a New Delhi-based dealer said. "If March stays hotter than normal, wheat production could take a big hit."

Wheat prices are now at a record high because of lacking crop yields. Business Standard reported that authorities may be forced to lower or remove the 40% import tax on wheat to help with shortages.

Why is the link between warming weather and crop production important?

Temperatures around the world have been continuously increasing since the Industrial Revolution, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Human activities can release gases like carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and methane that trap heat in the atmosphere and lead to extreme weather events.

Heat is one of several factors that influence agricultural crop productivity. Each Celsius degree increase in temperature at grain-filling duration depletes 3%-17% of wheat yields in South Asia.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also notes the impact of hazardous weather on soil and water resources. Heavy precipitation leads to eroding soil that can harm crops in the process. Additionally, there's a health risk for agricultural workers who are exposed to heat and degraded air quality.

What's being done to protect agriculture in the changing climate?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, farmers can reduce the risk of crop loss in poor growing conditions with crop rotations. Crop rotation is a practice agricultural workers use to vary the crops planted in fields each year. A study found that diversifying crop rotation increases food production, reduces air pollution, and improves soil health.

There are also steps individuals can take to reduce their impact on warming temperatures, like minimizing energy use. Homeowners can invest in solar panels and heat pumps to save energy. Not only would that help the planet, but it would also lower utility bills.

