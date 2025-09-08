Farmers struggle after pantry staple crop becomes extremely difficult to grow: 'One of the most difficult growing seasons'

"It's almost kind of depressing to go out there and look at it."

As several regions in the U.S. saw above-average temperatures throughout most of the summer, many of the country's corn farmers struggled to achieve healthy harvests.

What's happening?

From Iowa to Mississippi, corn farmers across the country have had to face challenging growing conditions for their crops.

As ABC News reported, severe weather conditions led to a decline in corn yields. High temperatures, heavy rainfall, and even periodic droughts were among the most concerning issues.

"It's almost kind of depressing to go out there and look at it and say, 'oh yep, it does look bad,'" said Robb Rynd, a corn farmer in Michigan, per ABC News.

Despite enjoying a healthy harvest in 2024, Rynd says that the first half of 2025's growing season had been the complete opposite, with wilting leaves and severely damaged ears of corn.

Fortunately for Rynd and many other farmers, weather conditions greatly improved, allowing them a chance to recoup their early losses.

However, as carbon pollution continues to increase and global temperatures follow suit, many parts of the country can expect to experience more climate instability and higher chances of extreme weather events.

Why is extreme weather concerning for the agriculture industry?

Philip Good, a farmer in Mississippi and chair of the United Soybean Board, explained that 2025 has been an especially challenging year for his farm.

"This has probably been one of the most difficult growing seasons that I've experienced in my career," Good told ABC News.

Good told ABC News that he was forced to plant his corn and soybean crops about 60 days later than he initially planned due to persistent rainfall for nearly two months.

When Good attempted to plant during the less-than-ideal growing conditions, portions of his fertilizer were lost, and plants ended up dying in standing water in his fields.

Rising global temperatures have had a significant impact on rainfall, causing it to fall in heavier, more intense bursts, even in areas that are typically expected to receive less precipitation.

This is because a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture. Increased evaporation means more water vapor available for storms.

"The rain does fall in heavier bursts," said Brad Rippey, a meteorologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, per ABC News.

Heavy rain bursts can be devastating for farms. Not only can they cause flooding, but they can also lead to soil erosion and nutrient loss.

This increases the risk of crop damage and can cause significant financial losses for farmers.

What can be done about extreme weather events?

To prevent an even more volatile climate, many countries around the world have begun to transition from dirty fuels to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power.

Meanwhile, initiatives to improve energy efficiency and reduce waste production have attempted to address the global issue.

You can also make a difference. Switching to energy-efficient appliances and LED lighting can make your home more eco-friendly.

Turning to renewable energy sources, like solar panels, can also give the planet a huge boost, helping to reduce our reliance on dirty fuels and minimize our carbon impact at home.

