Fisherman shares 'yummy' recipe using highly destructive fish: 'My mouth is just watering'

A phenomenal fisher shared how to catch and eat the most invasive fish in Hawaiʻi, the blacktail snapper.

The fish was introduced to Hawaiʻi in the 1950s to boost the food supply on the island. However, the initiative backfired, as blacktail snappers feed on native fish and also eat the same prey as native wildlife, allowing the fish to outcompete the natives.

"When you see it on the reef, it's always important to take it out," said the skilled fisher, who goes by Island Catch and Cook (@islandcatchandcook) on TikTok. "It's so good when you cook them right," he continued.

To try the recipe, catch the invasive fish and deep fry it in oil until it's nice and crispy. In a separate pan, add butter and sauté some vegetables with garlic. Then, add the fish back into the pan with the vegetables. Serve with a slice of lime.

"My mouth is just watering looking at this," he said in the video.

Invasive species hurt native ecosystems. This is because their ability to outcompete native environments through competition and predation means that they can completely re-establish the habitat, causing a decrease in populations of native flora and fauna, which can impact humans' food supply chains.

The implications can even extend to landscapes, having economic effects on the tourism industry. One study found that biological invasions in urban areas "resulted in a total cost of $326.7 billion," highlighting the great financial drain of invasive species.

Finding creative ways to mitigate the harms of invasive species is a great way to repair the ecosystem. From identifying invasive plants and eradicating them to getting rid of invasive fish by eating a tasty meal, there are many ways to mitigate their spread.

TikTok commenters were excited to try the meal.

"Thank you because I'm going to try this recipe," wrote one.

Another said, "One of my favorite fish to steam."

