Gardener shares method to grow seemingly endless supply of vegetables: 'Unlimited, lifetime supply'

If there's one thing an aspiring gardener should know, it's that not every vegetable requires a continuous loop of purchasing, planting, and reaping.

Nina (@ninatheplantmum) posted a brief clip on TikTok, sharing everything you need to know for an "unlimited, lifetime supply of free potatoes!!"

The scoop

The routine is a simple one, Nina explains. The next time you purchase a bag of potatoes, select a few of your best and place them in a sunny spot to sprout, or grab a couple of neglected ones that have already started sprouting in your pantry.

Either plant the entire sprouting potato or cut off the ends with the most "eyes" and plant them in a large pot under a layer of compost. Nina says to water them routinely and cover the leaves with another layer of compost each time they are visible.

Harvest time arrives three to four months later. Rinse and repeat!

How it's helping

Potatoes are loaded with essential daily nutrients, including fiber, carbohydrates, vitamin C, magnesium, vitamin B6, potassium, iron, and folate. You also get some phenolic compounds, which are antioxidants.

Even better, there are about a thousand ways to cook and serve them, reducing potato fatigue in the long term. Also, planting them yourself is a fantastic way to save money on seed potato purchases or more bags of potatoes.

If you want to increase your potato yield, consider placing them in a sunny spot and tossing in some companion plants, like marigolds, garlic, or horseradish, which will stave off the insects without needing pesticides.

Besides the nutrition and savings, gardening is proven to improve mental and physical health. According to an analysis published in the National Library of Medicine, numerous studies indicate the psychological and physical benefits of gardening.

In addition to the calorie-burning effects of working in the yard, gardening has been shown to improve blood pressure, reduce symptoms of dementia in the elderly, enhance self-esteem, and lower the risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, breast cancer, and colon cancer.

Sounds like a fairly lucrative exchange for something that can be a fun hobby and something you can benefit from on a long-term basis.

That same analysis also points to the environmental benefits of doing your own gardening, with more plants absorbing pollutants in the air, trapping carbon, and releasing oxygen.

What everyone's saying

Comments under the video were enthusiastic, reflecting the original poster's information-rich content: "My favorite veg to grow. Low maintenance and high return."

Some were a bit impatient: "Planted mine about 4 or 5 days ago. Nothing has sprouted up yet, or am I being impatient?"

Fortunately, the OP was happy to help: "It could take longer if you covered them with lots of compost!"

