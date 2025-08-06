Fisherman debunks widespread myth about fish threatening local waterways: 'You just gotta know how'

"It certainly doesn't look like trash to me."

There are a handful of ways people deal with invasive species, but one TikTok user shows an exceptionally delicious solution to this environmental issue.

In a video posted by Viktor Hluben (@landsharkoutdoors), he shows himself catching clown knife fish, an invasive species illegally introduced to Florida.

"These fish are originally from Thailand, where they are considered a delicacy," Viktor says. "Most people in the States consider them a trash fish, but we're going to put that myth to rest."

Invasive species, such as the clown knife fish, can pose a plethora of threats to the ecosystems they invade. For some, when introduced to a non-native area, the invasive species have no natural predators and can overload the ecosystem, destroying smaller or weaker species.

After Viktor catches the clown knife fish, the real chef's work begins.

"Clown knife fish are so mushy and bony that the only way to get the meat off is to scrape it off with a spoon, which doesn't make it trash. You just gotta know how to prepare it," he says.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The fish is then mixed with another invasive fish species, a bullseye snakehead. Next, pepper and onions are added, and the invasive species are turned into patties, which, after being fried up and topped with some add-ons like mango coleslaw, make a stellar fish sandwich.

"I don't know about you, but it certainly doesn't look like trash to me and tastes even better," Viktor says, showing the gorgeous invasive species cuisine.

Other chefs and people focused on stopping invasive species have shared similar recipes. A Japanese company recently teamed with a French company to optimize an invasive species of seaweed for use in fine dining in France. Meanwhile, a Michelin Guide restaurant in Thailand focuses its menu on using invasive species.

Commenters on Viktor's video were excited by the recipe, with one saying: "That looks so good."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.