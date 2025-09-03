Research shows many women don't know about simple factor that can slash breast cancer risk: 'Need for clearer messaging'

"It's clear that most women are still unaware of the lifesaving message."

Maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet has been linked to a number of improved health benefits for years. But for an overwhelming majority of women, their health care providers may be unknowingly keeping them in the dark regarding the importance of a healthy diet and breast cancer prevention.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and Morning Consult, just 19% of women say a health care provider has discussed the role that nutrition potentially plays in reducing the risk of breast cancer. While low, that figure represents a 3% increase from 2024, hinting at a slightly more positive trend.

As noted in a news release from PCRM, the survey was completed by over 2,000 women who participated in a nationwide online poll. The women surveyed were all aged 18 and older and represented many various demographic groups.

Dr. Kristi Funk, a surgical breast specialist at the Pink Lotus Breast Center, noted the biggest takeaway from the survey.

"It's clear that most women are still unaware of the lifesaving message that what they eat and drink is directly correlated to their chances of developing breast cancer," Funk said.

The American Cancer Society has suggested that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables may be the most effective food-based measure to potentially lower breast cancer risk. On the flipside, limiting the consumption of processed meats, red meats, and other unhealthy fats can also be beneficial.

Plant-based foods provide fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, anti-carcinogenic nutrients, and bioactive substances that may help protect the body from cancer. Focusing on a healthy weight through diet can also be a key preventive factor. While no single food or supplement can completely stop the possibility of cancer, adopting a predominantly plant-based diet can significantly contribute to improved well-being.

Stephanie McBurnett, a registered dietitian with the Physicians Committee, explained that misinformation can be an unfortunate enemy in nutrition.

"Disappointingly, the women who said they have discussed nutrition's role in breast cancer prevention with their health care provider were slightly more likely to inaccurately believe that dairy reduces risk—16% in 2025, up from 9% in 2024," McBurnett said. "This highlights the growing need for clearer messaging from providers."

However, those who have access to accurate nutritional information have shown signs of being more proactive with their overall healthcare plan.

"On a more positive note, the individuals most likely to say beans help reduce risk were those that have discussed nutrition as a potentially preventive measure with their health care provider," added McBurnett. "That's an encouraging trend."

