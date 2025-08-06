Researchers discover surprising health benefit of simple diet swap: 'Potentially can add years to their life'

Not only does this result in better personal health, but it can also be beneficial for the planet.

Pasta lovers, rejoice — a new study has shifted the narrative for carbohydrates as an essential component in a healthy, balanced diet.

The research, which was published in JAMA Network Open, studied the diets of roughly 47,500 middle-aged women in the 1980s, followed by their health 30 years later, according to the Huffington Post.

Those who lived to age 70, did not have 11 major chronic diseases, had no memory or physical function issues, and had good mental health were classified as "healthy aging." In the group, 7.8% of the population met the requirements.

For the population studied, carbohydrates were a substantial factor in "healthy aging." Participants who ate "high-quality carbs," such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables, more often saw positive results when aging with these midlife habits. Those who relied on more "refined" carbohydrates — ones with added sugars or refined grains — saw less desirable results.

"From an overall metabolic standpoint, from a cardiovascular standpoint, from just an overall health metric standpoint, fiber is going to be the one thing that's going to be health-promoting in every single area," dietitian Abby Chan told the Huffington Post.

The study is the latest in a line of research that supports that dietary fiber specifically can lead to healthy aging. The "Blue Zone" phenomenon famously touts that regions that prioritize diets heavy in whole grains and vegetables have populations that live longer.

These "plant slant" cultures also have a more mindful approach to meat consumption. Not only does this result in better personal health, but it can also be beneficial for the planet. People who pursue vegan diets contribute up to 75% less in global emissions than the average omnivore, according to The New York Times.

While the scope of this most recent study is limited — as it focuses on a population of middle-aged nurses who, at the time, were predominantly white and well-educated — the research points to valuable and attainable changes one can make to better one's diet.

"I think many people think, 'What's going to happen to me is going to happen to me, and I don't have control,'" dietitian Cary Kreutzer said to the Huffington Post. "I think people need to know that they can make those changes now, and it potentially can add years to their life."

