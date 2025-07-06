Gardener shares simple method to protect your plants from pests: 'Vital'

Gardener Ashley Nicole (@momjeansandgardenthings) shared some great tips about companion planting to her TikTok followers.

The scoop

"We are going to talk about what to plant with beans to help beans," Ashley says at the beginning of her video.

She went on to show how she's planting marigold and rosemary to "work perfectly" for managing bean beetles that threaten her asparagus. Yarrow, celery, and calendula also shared the planter, offering pest-reducing qualities.

Other gardeners have chimed in on their favorite companion plants. Some of these include garlic, foxglove, and azaleas.

How it's helping

All-natural pest control is a great way to cultivate a garden. It keeps your plants healthy without subjecting them to harsh chemicals that make them considerably less edible. Sprays are often indiscriminate, damaging unintended organisms. Besides, going natural provides loads of benefits.

Growing your own food is excellent for physical and mental health, not to mention how it can save you a few bucks at the grocery store. Since the produce is extra fresh come harvest time, it's healthier and tastier, too.

Best of all, enjoying backyard veggies cuts down on the travel pollution that comes with commercial products. Travel accounts for about 20% of the pollution made by food. Cutting atmospheric pollution reduces the occurrences of destructive weather patterns, like floods and droughts. That kind of weather is making life hard for farmers and raising prices on their products.

What everyone's saying

Ashley's TikTok followers were happy to get some advice on how to help their beans fare well. Many were happy to support her recommendations for companion plants.

"Marigolds are vital for keeping my beans alive!! Thank goodness for those little flowers," said one community member.

"The yarrow and calendula are aggressive in my yard. I love them," said another follower.

