Expert gardener shares easy hack for more growth and fewer pests: 'Great advice'

Homesteader Jennifer (@doubleh.acres) recently planted some blueberries and had tips on TikTok about companion plants.

The scoop

Jennifer recommended azaleas and rhododendrons as they love the same acidic soil as blueberries. She also made the case for thyme and chives to both repel pests and attract pollinators. Jennifer also vouched for strawberries since they wouldn't compete with blueberries.

Jennifer also had some suggestions for what not to plant alongside blueberries. Cabbage, tomatoes, and potatoes don't get along well with blueberries.

Other gardeners have offered tips on how to propagate blueberries if you just can't get enough of them.

How it's helping

Growing your own food has a whole wealth of benefits. For one, it saves a few bucks on the grocery bill. Blueberries, in particular, are getting more expensive to grow commercially. Growing your own food helps build resilience in the face of growing supply challenges. Using all-natural pest control produces healthier food overall. Gardening is great for mental health, to boot.

Best of all, homegrown food also reduces transportation pollution. About 20% of the atmospheric pollution caused by food production comes solely from getting it to the supermarket, according to a study published in the journal Nature Food. When food comes from your backyard, it avoids producing that pollution, which in turn helps ease destructive weather patterns like droughts as well as reducing the risk of ocean warming and rising sea levels.

A healthy garden can also be a great biodiversity hub. This is especially important for supporting pollinators, as their populations are having a rough time. Pollinators are key for helping plant species reproduce, including the ones we use for food.

What everyone's saying

TikTok viewers were all on board with Jennifer's blueberry companion planting suggestions and even had a few of their own.

"Great advice," said one community member.

"I did dill it worked excellent," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.