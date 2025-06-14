  • Food Food

Expert gardener shares easy hack for more growth and fewer pests: 'Great advice'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: TikTok

Homesteader Jennifer (@doubleh.acres) recently planted some blueberries and had tips on TikTok about companion plants. 

The scoop

@doubleh.acres Did you know blueberries have best friends in the garden? 🫐✨ Companion planting can help improve growth, attract pollinators, and even deter pests! Here are some of the best plants to grow alongside your blueberries: 🌱 Azaleas & Rhododendrons – Love the same acidic soil! 🌱 Thyme & Chives – Repel pests while attracting pollinators. 🌱 Strawberries – A great low-growing companion that won't compete for nutrients. 🚫 Avoid planting blueberries near cabbage, tomatoes, or potatoes—they don't get along! Are you growing blueberries this season? What's planted next to yours? Let me know in the comments! ⬇️ #CompanionPlanting #BlueberryBushes #GardenTips #GrowYourOwnFood #HomesteadGarden #zone7bgardening ♬ Acoustic Guitar StoryTelling - Max Brito

Jennifer recommended azaleas and rhododendrons as they love the same acidic soil as blueberries. She also made the case for thyme and chives to both repel pests and attract pollinators. Jennifer also vouched for strawberries since they wouldn't compete with blueberries.

Jennifer also had some suggestions for what not to plant alongside blueberries. Cabbage, tomatoes, and potatoes don't get along well with blueberries. 

Other gardeners have offered tips on how to propagate blueberries if you just can't get enough of them. 

How it's helping

Growing your own food has a whole wealth of benefits. For one, it saves a few bucks on the grocery bill. Blueberries, in particular, are getting more expensive to grow commercially. Growing your own food helps build resilience in the face of growing supply challenges. Using all-natural pest control produces healthier food overall. Gardening is great for mental health, to boot. 

Best of all, homegrown food also reduces transportation pollution. About 20% of the atmospheric pollution caused by food production comes solely from getting it to the supermarket, according to a study published in the journal Nature Food. When food comes from your backyard, it avoids producing that pollution, which in turn helps ease destructive weather patterns like droughts as well as reducing the risk of ocean warming and rising sea levels.  

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

A healthy garden can also be a great biodiversity hub. This is especially important for supporting pollinators, as their populations are having a rough time. Pollinators are key for helping plant species reproduce, including the ones we use for food. 

What everyone's saying

TikTok viewers were all on board with Jennifer's blueberry companion planting suggestions and even had a few of their own. 

"Great advice," said one community member. 

"I did dill it worked excellent," said another. 

