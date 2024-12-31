Homeowner suffers consequences after using problematic landscaping product: 'Lesson learned'

"Don't point it in the direction of anything you don't intend to kill."

After spraying a chemical pesticide to de-weed their gravel drive, one Redditor killed patches of healthy grass too. As they mentioned in a post, they used leftover spray on sidewalk cracks only to realize they had messed up, but at least they looked at the bright side and said, "lesson learned."

Their photo showed a long path with small brown patches of dead grass along the edges.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While it makes sense to fight off weeds, as they suck nutrients from soil and can kill off otherwise healthy grass and even trees, chemical methods do more harm than good.

Pesticides may kill weeds fast, but as the photo shows, they can poison the healthy parts of a landscape. Wildlife, pets, and children may take to these pesticide-treated areas, and shoes can track the toxins inside your home. Waterways have also been polluted by storm runoff that washes the residue into their systems.

As more homeowners and farmers understand the value of sustainable practices, they are combating weeds without harsh chemicals. Luckily, even if you use pesticides, it's not too late to go natural. You can convert to a natural lawn by improving soil health with compost and using other weed control methods.

While you can hand-pull them, you may consider using vinegar — particularly pickling vinegar, which is 9% acetic. You can also cut down and cover the weeds with a clear plastic tarp so the sun's heat can suffocate them. Liquid dish soap combined with other ingredients such as white vinegar and salt can also work on some weeds.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Many people in the comments were familiar with the OP's weed-killing product.

In response to a question about what they used, the OP answered: "41% Glyphosate. First time I've ever used the stuff. But I'm guessing by how effective everyone on here said it is, it's probably toast for the rest of the year."

Pesticides, including glyphosate, have been linked to increased risks of cancer.

🗣️ Do you think the government should ban gas-powered lawn tools?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"This is why I have a separate two-gallon pump sprayer for Roundup and big label written on it saying 'WILL KILL ALL GRASS AND PLANTS,'" someone else said.

Another commenter advised: "I think you learned this already, but you treat glyphosate like a gun. Don't point it in the direction of anything you don't intend to kill."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.