Researchers make key discovery that could help protect food supply: 'Small but crucial'

"Earlier studies led to different assumptions, but we have now been able to correct them."

A study of barley genetics has revealed a gene mutation called PPD-H1 that causes the grain to flower later in regions with long spring days, potentially boosting yields for the fourth-largest cereal crop in the world.

An international research team led by the Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research examined over 2,000 samples of both wild and domesticated Hordeum vulgare (barley) — specifically focusing on the area around the PPD-H1 gene — to make their discovery, according to a school release.

They believed that there were small but significant changes to the plant's genetic material, known as single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), that were responsible for delaying the flowering period in barley crops, the release explained.

The plants were tested in a variety of different growing locations and subjected to controlled environments to test responses in both long- and short-day conditions.

Research included examining samples of a 6,000-year-old barley specimen from Israel to find the earliest forms of the PPD-H1 gene variation, which they eventually identified as SNP22, according to the release.

"Our data clearly show that this small but crucial genetic change in the PPD-H1 gene triggers delayed flowering under long-day conditions. Earlier studies led to different assumptions, but we have now been able to correct them," Dr. Rajiv Sharma, the study's first author, explained in a press release.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Late-flowering barley varieties can be traced back to a single common ancestor called haplotype H10, which was found in 16 types of wild barley, primarily in Israel.

Natural selection helped these plants multiply and spread as crops advanced through Northern Europe, enabling them to flourish in northerly areas that typically have longer summer days, the report said.

Barley is the fourth most widely cultivated cereal grain, and it was domesticated over 10,000 years ago. About 70% of barley is used for animal feed, but it is also used in beer, whiskey, and food production, with over 170 million tons grown each year.

Findings, such as the late-flowering gene mutation, can help scientists fine-tune the crop to help increase yields of Hordeum vulgare, a plant with numerous health benefits.

In 2024, an estimated 8.2% of the global population — around 673 million people — faced hunger.

Regional conflicts have played a role in food scarcity, but the increase in extreme weather events, high temperatures, drought, and unpredictable seasons is a major cause for concern.

To combat this, scientists have been trying to develop more resilient strains to improve yields in the face of a changing climate. Genes have been found to boost growth, while other mutations have shown the ability to enhance nutrient absorption from soil.

Innovative combinations of solar panels and farmland, known as agrivoltaics, are also helping to provide sustainable energy alternatives to dirty fuels, while benefiting certain crops and farm animals, ultimately bolstering food and energy security.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.