  • Tech Tech

Scientists make revolutionary breakthrough in farming with unexpected gene mutation: 'Our findings hold great potential'

"It is unexpected and exciting."

by Noah Jampol
"It is unexpected and exciting."

Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers may have unlocked the key to reducing farmers' fertilizer use on key crops like cereals and legumes. The team from the John Innes Centre has found a way to facilitate increased absorption of soil microbes by plants, resulting in more nutrient uptake and less of a need for environmentally unfriendly fertilizers, per a news release.

The team's exciting approach to cutting down on inorganic nitrate and phosphorus fertilizer use was published in Nature. The primary issue scientists looked to solve was finding a way to boost endosymbiosis — the process by which plants unearth nutrients from the soil in a trade for sugars — in farming conditions.

Endosymbiosis happens most often in nutrient-rich soils that are very unlike those found in intensive agriculture. Thus, farmers often use a hefty amount of fertilizer on their land to make up for shortfalls in endosymbiosis. That can result in damaging fertilizer runoff that harms the local marine ecosystem and gets into drinking water. Fertilizer is also pricey and requires a lot of dirty energy to manufacture. Production of its key ingredient, synthetic ammonia, accounts for an estimated 2% of the world's planet-heating pollution.

Do you think fracking should be illegal in America?

Yes — everywhere 👏

Yes — in most areas 👍

In some areas 🤷

No 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Scientists tapped into a gene mutation in the calcium-signaling pathway of plants to enhance endosymbiosis. This approach was successful in farming conditions, which could allow for a natural alternative to fertilizer use on staple crops like wheat. Group leader Dr. Myriam Charpentier said of the results, "Our findings hold great potential for advancing sustainable agriculture."

"It is unexpected and exciting that the mutation we have identified enhances endosymbiosis in farming conditions, because it offers the potential for sustainable crop production using endosymbionts alongside reduced inorganic fertiliser use," added Dr. Charpentier.

There is a full-court press by researchers and scientists to uncover ways to reduce fertilizer use and minimize runoff. Parallel efforts to this one are tackling gene editing to enhance nitrogen absorption in potatoes and other staple crops. Additional efforts look to boost fertilizer efficiency by adding materials like crushed rocks to raise crop yields. Yet another study is dealing with ammonia production directly and attempting to reduce its environmental toll.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

As the agricultural world faces increasing climate pressures, these efforts will be vital to reducing the sector's energy use and, ideally, paving the way for a more sustainable future. John Innes Centre scientists believe their findings will be an important contribution to "efficient nutrient assimilation" as other researchers take on building more disease- and climate-resistant crops.

'"Our discovery underscores the importance of fundamental science in addressing societal challenges," declared Dr. Charpentier.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x