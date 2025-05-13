Officials declare emergency as plummeting crop yields threaten livelihoods: 'It's a matter of life and death'

"We need to be in a hurry."

A brutal drought is wreaking havoc in Zambia, where little rain, scorching heat, and plummeting crop yields are threatening lives, livelihoods, and the country's future.

The government has declared its first national emergency in 40 years as the impacts ripple from rural farms to city power grids and the country's important mining industry.

What's happening?

Zambia, home to nearly 20 million people, is facing its worst drought in decades, with rainfall levels so low that the country expects a 50-60% drop in maize harvests. Maize is a food staple used to make nshima, a cornmeal porridge eaten at nearly every meal.

As Inside Climate News reported, the drought is also forcing eight-hour power cuts for residents because of record-low water levels at the Kariba Dam, which supplies much of Zambia's electricity. Farmers are barely salvaging crops, while cities and businesses are facing blackouts and rising food prices.

Why is Zambia's drought so concerning?

Zambia's crisis shows how the changing climate — driven by the use of dirty energy sources such as oil, coal, and gas — is making it hard for entire countries to function. Failed crops mean more expensive groceries, not just in Zambia but nations across the region.

At the same time, the Zambezi River is drying up, threatening operations at one of the world's largest hydroelectric dams. Power cuts make farming harder, slow down copper and cobalt mining (key materials for the global transition to clean energy), and limit people's access to basic needs.

Additionally, Zambia has contributed very little to the pollution overheating our planet, yet it's facing some of the harshest consequences.

What is being done to help?

Zambia's is the first African government to create a ministry to tackle the climate crisis. "We need to be in a hurry," said Collins Nzovu, the Minister of Green Economy and Environment. "It's a matter of life and death."

On a global level, the country is calling on bigger polluting nations to pay into a "loss and damage" fund to help countries including Zambia recover from irreversible impacts of rising global temperatures.

Zambia is emphasizing the next generation, educating students on the climate crisis and encouraging green efforts, such as planting trees. Farmers are also switching to drought-tolerant crops including millet, cassava, and sorghum and adjusting with innovations such as solar-powered irrigation.

Individuals can help by supporting clean energy policies at home and staying informed about critical climate issues. Small changes — reducing food waste, switching to efficient home energy solutions, and opting for sustainable transportation — also help reduce planet-warming pollution.

