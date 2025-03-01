Food expert issues stark warning about global issue driving grocery prices higher: 'One of the most serious ... we've dealt with'

"Extreme weather events around the globe will continue to increase in severity and frequency."

Severe weather is an unfortunate part of life that we must occasionally deal with. However, as a result of a shifting climate, severe and volatile weather events are becoming more frequent.

According to supply chain analysts, this increase in devastating weather events will likely lead to even higher prices at the grocery store in 2025.

What's happening?

Peter Falloon, a food security expert at the Met Office and University of Bristol, issued a stark warning regarding the dangers of climate change.

"Extreme weather events around the globe will continue to increase in severity and frequency in line with the ongoing rise in global temperature," Falloon said, per The Guardian.

Volatile weather has already reared its ugly head in the United States in 2025. In February, a devastating winter storm brought torrential downpours and severe flooding in parts of Kentucky that left over 20 people dead and thousands of residents without power.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reflected on the powerful storm at a recent press conference. "This is one of the most serious weather events we've dealt with in at least a decade," Beshear told NBC News.

Why is an increase in volatile weather events concerning?

The climate crisis has caused everyday grocery items to soar in price.

As one of the most in-demand items on the planet, the cost of coffee has dramatically climbed over the past calendar year due in part to a devastating drought in Brazil — and further price increases are expected. In 2020, the average price of coffee beans was a little over $1 per pound, Macrotrends revealed. In 2025, that price has rocketed to nearly $4 per pound.

While speaking to The Guardian, Katharina Erfort, a principal at Inverto, offered up some advice regarding the current market forecast.

"Food manufacturers and retailers should diversify their supply chains and sourcing strategies to reduce over-reliance on any one region affected by crop failures," Erfort said.

Throughout the planet, various regions have felt the impact of climate change. In 2024, Japan was subjected to a rice shortage after an unusually hot summer led to a decline in rice production.

What's being done about the increase in volatile weather events?

Although it is still difficult to predict exactly when and where volatile weather events will hit too far in advance, many countries are hard at work to lessen the blow of climate change.

In 2024, lawmakers in the U.S. approved a $179 million bill to fund water reuse projects on the West Coast.

In South America, a coalition of several developed countries committed $180 million to help protect the Amazon rainforest. The project is aimed to fight deforestation and safeguard one of the most biodiverse regions of the planet.

On a smaller scale, HBCUs are working hard to help educate local communities on the issues surrounding the climate crisis. By working together, we can all do our part to enjoy a cleaner and brighter future.

