Lawmakers issue sweeping ban on common restaurant takeout items: 'This is a real opportunity for businesses to lead'

In New South Wales, the turn away from plastic products has already begun. Single-use plastics such as grocery bags and cutlery have already been phased out, but now the Australian state is taking another step toward sustainability.

According to ABC News, plastic bread tags, soy sauce bottles, and pizza savers (the little table-shaped pieces that keep pizza boxes from touching the food) are being added to the items to be phased out from the region.

This move marks the second phase in the NSW Plastics Plan, which aims to reduce microplastics due to their impact. Microplastics infiltrate waterways, are consumed by animals, and are tied to cognitive decline in humans.

Penny Sharpe, New South Wales' minister for the environment, spoke to the magnitude of the plastic problem and the need for continued action.

"We're running out of landfill across New South Wales," Sharpe said, as quoted by ABC News. "A huge amount of it is ending up in our waterways, in our parks, making a mess everywhere," she added.

The minister gave some stark statistics to back up these comments, adding that NSW generated over 935,000 tonnes (over 1 million tons) of plastic in 2024, with only 16% of it recycled.

Ditching single-use plastic items is becoming more popular worldwide. More and more countries are acknowledging the potential impacts on human health and the environment and, as such, are making changes.

In the U.S., California has a full ban on plastic bags set to go into effect by 2026, and Oregon and Illinois have similar proposals in the works. Meanwhile, government buildings in Baguio, the Philippines, continue to enforce a ban on single-use plastics.

The move in NSW focuses on businesses. Jason Yat-Sen Li, a Member of the Legislative Assembly, explained: "They want to do the right thing, and now they've got a clear, practical path to reduce plastic waste. This is a real opportunity for businesses to lead."

Next year, the government plans to continue the work, including banning lighter-than-air helium balloons, and government offices will begin using reusable cups to trial-run implementing them in restaurants.

To do your part in eliminating plastic waste, you can find plastic-free alternatives to daily items. Small steps, such as taking reusable bags to the grocery store or having reusable to-go boxes, can lead us in the right environmental direction.

