Officials issue sweeping ban on commonly used items in office buildings: 'A positive example'

With increasing information on the problems with single-use plastics, governments around the world are making moves to limit the use of the polluting material.

According to Page One, the mayor of Baguio, Philippines, has reinforced a previous ban on single-use plastics in government facilities.

"This action aims to protect our environment and health, conserve resources, reduce plastic pollution, and set a positive example for our economy," Mayor Benjamin Magalong said, per Page One.

Magalong stated that the intent of the ban is not only to keep these items from the buildings, but also to create an example for citizens and hopefully other cities to follow.

Bans on plastic are growing popular across the world. California is set to ban plastic bags by 2026, and Oregon and Illinois have similar proposals in the works. Meanwhile, government buildings in Quezon City, Philippines, have an identical ban to those in Baguio.

The issues surrounding single-use plastic are increasingly clear. While more obvious ones include its tendency to end up in oceans, harming sea life, and polluting waterways, newer research shows how plastic harms human bodies.

Studies have revealed that plastic can interact with the body's natural functions to create health problems such as infertility and cancer. Even more recently, a study published in Nature Medicine showed the link between plastic found in the brain and cognitive issues such as dementia.

Some of the items mentioned in the ban include disposable cutlery, to-go boxes, and plastic cups. The city highlights some great alternatives, such as switching to reusable water bottles, or more biodegradable packaging options.

Though not all of us have the ability to enact immediate legislative change, reducing your personal use of plastics and instead turning toward greener, cleaner options, helps you take part in the possibility of a plastic-free future.

