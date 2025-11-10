Scientists issue warning on concerning phenomenon observed in food chain: 'Urgent need for us to take action'

Scientists studied the presence of microplastics along Goa's coast, finding that every animal in the food chain was affected.

What's happening?

According to The Hindu, the researchers wanted to better understand how bioaccumulation (the buildup of microplastics in the body) and trophic transfer (how microplastics move through the food chain) occur in the Mandovi estuarine system. This system contributes to 97% of Goa's fish output.

Researchers from Goa's CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography and Ghaziabad's Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research focused on the bamboo shark, a predator at the top of its food chain. They also tested species like sardines, catfish, clams, mussels, oysters, anchovies, solefish, and mackerel.

The findings, published in the journal Environmental Research, showed anchovies and catfish had the largest particle accumulation. Consumption was how most particles entered these animals.

They found 4,871 polluting particles in the fish, including 3,369 plastic particles. The team identified 19 different plastic polymers, 11 of which are classified as highly toxic.

The plastic particles mainly came from disintegrated fishing gear, tire residue from roads, packaging waste, electronic waste (e-waste), human wastewater, and textiles.

What do these findings mean for people?

When people consume these fish, they're also consuming all the microplastics in them. Many communities rely on these estuarine systems for both food and livelihoods.

The scientists also found that 66 of the 71 shellfish species assessed had poor nutritional status. The affected fish will not deliver as many nutrients to people who consume them, lessening the overall health of the human population.

Furthermore, bioaccumulation causes a wide range of health issues, from weakened immunity to cancer. The same issues they cause in humans, they also cause in animals.

These microplastics harm public health and weaken wildlife populations, ultimately harming both people and the planet.

What's being done about these microplastics?

Researchers are seeking new methods to remove microplastics from bodies of water on a large scale, but there are still ways that everyone can help.

To reduce the risk of ingesting microplastics, people should limit their use of plastic products. Reducing plastic waste by avoiding single-use plastic or finding alternatives to plastic helps keep these particles out of the ocean.

Ravidas K. Naik, a microplastics researcher from the National Center for Polar and Ocean Research, said about the findings, per The Hindu, "There are microplastics in every place on earth, and such findings only underscore the urgent need for us to take action as a society to remove plastic from various environments, with better waste disposal and new research for biodegradable alternatives."

