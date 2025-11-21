Chef shares 'low effort' way to make use of common kitchen scraps: 'It's a great idea'

One TikTok chef shared a perfect post-Thanksgiving recipe to reduce food waste in your kitchen.

The scoop

Food52 on TikTok recently shared how to take apple scraps like cores and peels and turn them into a minimal ingredient apple jelly, perfect for post-holiday cravings and savings. All you need is apple scraps, sugar, water, lemon or lime juice, and a stove.

"I've made jam and jelly with whole fruit, but I was so stoked to see it work just as well with scraps," the poster said. "I had to spread this on a piece of toast and try it. This is so good. It's not just a straight-up apple. There's something floral and complex about this; I think that comes from the skins."

@food52 Fall is creeping up so Food52 Hotline is here to show you the best way to use your apple peels and cores: apple jelly! By the way, don't worry about the seeds. There would need to be thousands of them to make you sick. ♬ original sound - Food52

To make the jelly, cover your apple scraps with water, bring to a boil, then simmer for 30 minutes. Strain the apple juice, measure the liquid you have, and for every cup, add half a cup of sugar and a tablespoon of lime or lemon juice.

Return the mixture to the stove and boil until it reaches 220 degrees to activate the natural pectin that thickens the mixture. After cooling in the fridge, enjoy it on your favorite toast or leftover sandwich this holiday season, or even a new favorite beverage.

"This was a crazy low effort, and I really feel like I'm getting the absolute most out of these apples," the poster said. "Like, imagine the day after Thanksgiving after you had apple pie the night before. The next day you wake up and you have fresh apple jelly on your toast."

How it's helping

As grocery prices are at their highest in nearly three years, food waste remains a significant problem in the U.S. According to the EPA, one-third of all food goes uneaten, and 96% of wasted food ends up in landfills, combustion facilities, or down the drain into the sewer system.

This waste has a major environmental impact; food waste is the single most common material landfilled and incinerated in the U.S. In 2021, the EPA estimated that food waste produced the equivalent of 170 million tons of carbon pollution, equivalent to 42 coal-fired power plants operating over the same period.

By using recipes like this one, buying from overstock or surplus inventory stores to save 80% like Martie, or composting scraps, finding creative ways to use excess food is crucial to help save money and reduce waste going to landfills. Being resourceful helps cool our overheating planet, as growing more food requires more land use, fertilizer, and energy.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved the idea ahead of the holiday season.

One shared that this was a very old "no waste" recipe. "It's a great idea. You can also throw peels in the freezer till you have enough."

Another added a sweet twist: "I feel like this would also be so amazing with some cardamom or ginger!"

"This is really yummy to do with peach scraps too," one commented.

